A Closer Look into IDIA, Nigeria’s New Age Cultural Thriller Hitting Cinemas from 24th October

Golden Mhinutes Pictures is set to captivate audiences nationwide with its latest feature film, IDIA; a paranormal thriller deeply rooted in Edo mythology and Nigerian cultural heritage.

Starring Nollywood powerhouses Mercy Aigbe, Linda Osifo, Gbubemi Ejeye, and Tope Tedela, the film also features veteran filmmaker-turned-actor Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen in a remarkable role, bringing IDIA to life with gripping performances and cultural depth.

Co-directed by Ese Ariremu and Jide “Jblaze” Oyegbile, and produced by Dr. Jasper Aziegbemhin and Yvonne Ajoki.

In conversation with Jasper Aziegbemhin, producer, co-writer, and executive producer of the film, he says “Idia is a mythological horror relatable to every tribe and culture in the world. It is a global story, a global scare.”

“As a filmmaker born and raised in Edo State, Idia gave me the opportunity to showcase our culture; from the music and folklore to, most especially, our mother tongue. I feel grateful to have created this film alongside a cast and crew so strongly rooted in the Edoculture. Idia explores aspects of our lives such as faith, family, death, and mental health, and I am proud that I had the chance to bring this story to life.”

About the Directors

Ese Ariremu is a writer-director and filmmaker passionate about telling African stories with a cultural and social twist. His short film Prey was selected in over seven international film festivals, including nominations at the Toronto Nollywood International Film Festival (TINFF) and African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Jide “Jblaze” Oyegbile is an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker and actor, widely recognized for his roles in Soole, King of Boys 2, Ìlẹ̀ Owo, and Netflix’s House of Ga’a. His directorial projects include Damage Done (TINFF award winner), Nightlife in Lasgidi (winner at TINFF, nominee at AMAA, BON, and AMVCA), and Brukaci (BON nomination, AFRIFF selection).

Cinema Release

IDIA will debut across Nigerian cinemas on 24th October 2025, just in time for the Halloween season.

For Press & Media Enquiries:

Contact: BrownSquare Consulting

Email: brownsquaremedia@gmail.com

Phone: +2348112307046 (WhatsApp text only)