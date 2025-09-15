Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This weekend was a slow-paced one in the country, with most of the excitement coming from the Big Brother Naija reality show and Hilda Baci’s world attempt. Here’s what you might have missed this weekend.

Tracy and Denari Evicted From Big Brother Naija

Two more housemates have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday. Tracy and Denari were the lowest on the voting charts at the live show.

Their eviction makes 12 evicted housemates out of the 29 housemates that started the reality show in July.

Nigerian Athlete Makes New Record

A Nigerian Athlete, Kanyisola Ajayi, has made history for Nigeria by becoming the first Nigerian man to make it to a world championship 100m final in 18 years.

Kanyisola ran 9.93 and finished 2nd in the 100m semifinals at the ongoing Tokyo 2025 championships and qualified for the finals.

Former Big Brother Naija Winner, Phyna Lays Sister To Rest

Big Brother Naija Star, Phyna, has laid her sister to rest. The burial of the sibling of the reality star took place on Saturday, barely more than a month after the accident that took her legs.

Hilda Baci Completes GWR Attempt, Feeds Nigerians On The Island And Mainland

After completing her attempt to cook the largest pot of Jollof in Partnership with Gino, the previous world record holder has achieved another impressive feat.

Hilda Baci not only cooked the largest pot of Jollof but also ensured the pot fed those in Lagos who showed up to support the record holder at the Eko hotel and suites, where the attempt was done, and down to the mainland, where the pot was taken to, to ensure that everyone was able to eat from it.

BBN Host Ebuka Recreates Former President Obasanjo’s Outfit

At the live show on Sunday, Big Brother Naija host Ebuka arrived in an attire that shocked the guests.

His outfit was a recreation of the renowned outfit Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, wore to the White House during his visit and pictures with the former U.S president, Jimmy Carter.