Artiste Spotlight: All You Need To Know About “Soso” Singer, Omah Lay and His Upcoming Album

Omah Stanley Didia, professionally known by his stage name “Omah Lay”, is a 28-year-old Nigerian singer, producer, and songwriter who gained fame with his hit single “Bad Influence” and his viral TikTok song “Soso,” which catapulted him to the limelight and earned him international recognition.

Born into a musical family, Stanley’s grandfather was an instrumentalist, and his father was a drummer, which influenced his choice to follow their path and go into music.

The singer’s career began in a rap group as a teenager, under the stage name “Lil Street King.” He then ventured into songwriting and music production at 16. His first single, “Do Not Disturb,” was released in 2019, after years of producing and songwriting for other artists.

He eventually signed to the “KeyQaad” label after releasing his first two singles, and subsequently released his debut EP, Get Layd, under the label.

2020 was a turning point for Omah Lay, as it was the year he received recognition from several music awards and platforms, including BET, nominations from The Headies, and won the most coveted award for new artists in Nigeria, “The Headies Next Rated” award.

In 2020, he released his second EP, “What Have We Done,” which was highly successful, with all five songs on the EP reaching the top 12 on Apple Music charts.

Omah Lay also signed with the same label as Tems in 2020, but as of 2025, he has parted ways with the label amicably.

Stanley’s last track is his feature on Davido’s hit track “With You,” a song that did the most number on the album. Omah Lay has told fans to expect a new album and has dropped hints about his upcoming work of art on his social media for his fans, but he has not shared any concrete ideas about what the album will sound like as of yet.