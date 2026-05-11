YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

JAMB Exempts Education, Agriculture Candidates From UTME

Sowore Backs Aisha Yesufu’s Senate Bid, Criticises Party Choice

BNXN and Sarz Drop New Joint Project, ‘The Game Needs Us‘

Ilebaye Odiniya’s Father Explains Alleged Assault Incident

UK Politician Suspended After Racist “Melt Nigerians” Comment Resurfaces

JAMB Exempts Education, Agriculture Candidates From UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates seeking admission into Education programmes and agriculture-related non-engineering courses in Colleges of Education and Polytechnics will no longer be required to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The policy, unveiled during the 2026 admissions policy meeting in Abuja by Education Minister Tunji Alausa, applies to candidates for NCE programmes who possess at least four credit passes, although they must still register with JAMB for credential screening and admission processing through CAPS. The exemption also extends to National Diploma programmes in non-technology agricultural courses, with the government saying the move is aimed at expanding access to tertiary education while addressing declining enrolment in key sectors like education and agriculture.

Sowore Backs Aisha Yesufu’s Senate Bid, Criticises Party Choice

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has endorsed activist Aisha Yesufu’s bid for the Senate in the 2027 elections but criticised her decision to contest under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), arguing that the party represents the same political establishment she has long opposed. Sowore praised Yesufu’s courage and activism, saying she would make a strong lawmaker, but maintained that joining a coalition filled with “old political actors” could undermine the ideals she has publicly championed over the years. He urged Nigerians seeking genuine change to avoid alliances with entrenched political interests despite acknowledging their personal credibility and influence.

BNXN and Sarz Drop New Joint Project The Game Needs Us

BNXN and Sarz officially released their new collaborative project The Game Needs Us at 5PM today, marking another major moment in their long-running creative partnership. The project builds on the momentum of the lead single “Back Outside,” combining BNXN’s soulful, melody-driven delivery with Sarz’s sleek and experimental Afrobeats production to create a smooth, confident sound that is already generating strong reactions online.

Ilebaye Odiniya’s Father Explains Alleged Assault Incident

Emmanuel Odiniya, father of former BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye, has broken his silence over the viral family altercation that led to police intervention and hospitalisation, claiming he acted out of frustration over what he described as his daughter’s “changed behaviour” after fame and repeated incidents of disrespect and physical aggression toward him. According to a voice note circulating online, he alleged that Ilebaye attacked him first during the latest confrontation, while also criticising her lifestyle choices and accusing her of neglecting him despite his health challenges. The incident has sparked widespread debate online about family violence, celebrity pressure, and parental authority, with police confirming that investigations are ongoing and all parties involved sustained injuries.

UK Politician Suspended After Racist “Melt Nigerians” Comment Resurfaces

Newly elected Reform UK councillor Glenn Gibbins has been suspended after outrage erupted over resurfaced social media posts in which he suggested Nigerians should be “melted down” to fill potholes in Sunderland. The comments, originally made in 2024 and exposed by anti-extremism group Hope Not Hate, sparked widespread condemnation in both the UK and Nigeria, with critics describing them as racist and dehumanising. Despite the controversy, Gibbins still won his council seat in the 2026 local elections before Reform UK suspended him pending an internal investigation, while party leaders faced criticism for initially failing to directly condemn the remarks.