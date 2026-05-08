Top 5 Stories Of The Day | WHO Confirms That Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak Is Not Another Covid-19

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WHO confirms that cruise ship Hantavirus outbreak is not another Covid-19

Shakira and Burna Boy team up for 2026 World Cup anthem

Tegbe denies promising to fix the national grid in three months

Marco Rubio gifts Pope Leo XIV a crystal football as peace offering

Billie Eilish opens up about living with Tourette’s syndrome

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

WHO confirms that cruise ship Hantavirus outbreak is not another Covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has assured the public that the hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius is not the start of another global pandemic.

Speaking at a briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove explained that the Andes hantavirus spreads through close and prolonged contact, unlike COVID-19, which spreads more easily through the air. She stressed that the situation poses a low public health risk.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said eight cases, including three deaths, have been identified so far. He added that hantaviruses are usually spread through contact with infected rodents or their bodily fluids.

Shakira and Burna Boy team up for 2026 World Cup anthem

Shakira has unveiled ‘Dai Dai’ as the lead song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Burna Boy. The song is expected to be the next global hit, like ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’ for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The announcement was made through a joint video shared by the artistes and FIFA. In the clip, Shakira performs with dancers at Maracanã Stadium, with costumes inspired by participating nations.

The song blends reggaetón and Afrobeats, carrying themes of resilience and strength. It marks another major global collaboration for Burna Boy ahead of the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Tegbe denies promising to fix the national grid in three months

Joseph Tegbe has dismissed reports claiming he promised to solve Nigeria’s power grid problems within three months.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Adeola Adelabu, the minister said his comments during the Senate screening were misrepresented. He explained that timelines for reforms are still being developed through consultations and technical assessments.

Tegbe noted that early steps to stabilise the grid would begin within his first 100 days, while broader reforms involving gas supply, metering, and operational efficiency may take up to a year before noticeable progress is achieved.

Marco Rubio gifts Pope Leo XIV a crystal football as peace offering

Marco Rubio presented Pope Leo XIV with a crystal football during a visit to the Vatican on Thursday.

“I know you’re a baseball guy, but I mean it has the seal of the State Department,” Rubio said to the pope. “What to get someone who has everything? I thought, ‘Oh, a crystal [football].’”

Rubio met with the Pope, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Paul Gallagher amid growing tensions between the Vatican and Donald Trump over criticism of the US administration’s stance on Iran.

During the exchange of gifts, Rubio joked about giving the Pope a football despite his love for baseball. In return, Pope Leo presented Rubio with an olive wood pen symbolising peace.

Billie Eilish opens up about living with Tourette’s syndrome

Billie Eilish has shared more about her experience living with Tourette’s syndrome, describing the condition as both exhausting and misunderstood.

Speaking on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the singer explained that she often suppresses her vocal tics during interviews, only to release them afterward. She said her tics are mostly sounds, though certain words can also become repeated habits.

Eilish added that many people misunderstand Tourette’s, especially during intense tic episodes. She noted that even when others cannot see them, she often manages physical tics quietly in everyday situations.