APC Waives Screening for Tinubu Ahead of Primaries

DisCos Increase Revenue Collection Despite Low Power Supply

Zenith Bank Appoints Engr. Mustafa Bello as Chairman at AGM

Speed Darlington Blasts Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid Over Hardship

Founder of CNN, Ted Turner, Dies at 87

APC Waives Screening for Tinubu Ahead of Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially waived the screening requirement for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primaries, declaring him “duly screened” under its constitution. The decision was taken by the party’s National Working Committee during its 188th meeting, with the APC citing Tinubu’s status as incumbent president, his previous clearance before the 2022 primaries, and overwhelming endorsements from key party stakeholders—including governors and National Assembly members—as reasons why another physical screening process would be “redundant and unnecessary.”

DisCos Increase Revenue Collection Despite Low Power Supply

Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies improved their billing and revenue collection efficiency in February 2026 despite a significant decline in power supply, according to new data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Total energy received by the 11 DisCos fell by 17.64%, while billed energy also dropped. However, billing efficiency rose sharply from 79.72% to 87.44%, and collection efficiency improved to 81.17%, indicating stronger recovery of payments from customers. Eko and Abuja DisCos recorded some of the strongest performances, while Kaduna DisCo remained among the weakest in revenue recovery, highlighting persistent disparities in the sector even as operators intensified efforts to improve cash flow amid ongoing electricity shortages.

Zenith Bank Appoints Engr. Mustafa Bello as Chairman at AGM

Zenith Bank Plc has officially appointed Engineer Mustafa Bello as chairman of its board following the retirement of founder Jim Ovia, who completed the maximum 12-year tenure permitted under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s corporate governance rules. The appointment, approved by the CBN and ratified at the bank’s 35th Annual General Meeting, positions Bello—a former Minister of Commerce and long-serving non-executive director—as the new leader of one of Nigeria’s biggest banks, with the institution describing the move as part of efforts to ensure continuity, stability, and strong corporate governance.

Speed Darlington Blasts Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid Over Hardship

Controversial singer Speed Darlington has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reported 2027 re-election ambition, warning that a second term would be “hellfire” for Nigerians if current economic hardship continues. In a viral video reaction, the rapper accused the government of failing to address worsening living conditions, rising fuel prices, and economic pressure on citizens, arguing that many Nigerians are already struggling to survive under existing policies.

Founder of CNN, Ted Turner, Dies at 87

Media mogul and philanthropist Ted Turner, the founder of CNN and a pioneer of 24-hour cable news, has died at the age of 87. Turner transformed the media industry by turning a small Atlanta television station into a global broadcasting empire that included CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, and major sports franchises like the Atlanta Braves. Beyond media, he became known for massive philanthropic efforts, including a $1 billion donation to the United Nations and major environmental conservation work. Turner had publicly disclosed in 2018 that he was battling Lewy body dementia, and tributes from across the media and entertainment world have described him as one of the most influential figures in modern broadcasting history.