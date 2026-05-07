Art Exhibitions You Don’t Want to Miss Out in May

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May, unlike Art November, is a slow month for art exhibitions, with most of the already announced exhibitions happening in the second week of the month or spreading out towards the middle and end of the month.

New Chapter

Hosted by the Mydrim Gallery, this solo exhibition by Segun Adesanya runs from the 9th to the 16th of May.

I Wish You Were Here

Hosted by Miliki Gallery and curated by Orinayo Odubawo, this solo exhibition by Yusuf Sanni runs until the 9th of May.

Woven & Built In Tandem

Hosted by the Rele Art Gallery, this is a duo exhibition by Patrick Akpojotor and Marcelina Oseghale Akpojotor. The exhibition opens on the 9th of May.

Young, Fresh, N’ New

Curated and hosted by Wunika Mukan Gallery, this group exhibition features a diverse group of young artists. It opens up on the 9th of May.

The Shape Of A Dream Is Bigger Than A Frame

This art exhibition is hosted by the Lianna Foundation. It is a solo exhibition by Ayomide Okanlawon, running until the 17th of May.

Formae

This duo exhibition by Braden Hollis and Maya Beverly, hosted by FF Projects, is a part of the Alara residency. It opens on the 30th of May.