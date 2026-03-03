Events Happening In Lagos This Week (March 5th-March 8th)

This week is filled with events that cater to art enthusiasts who want to enjoy art, film, and media before Art November. There are also events for ravers and people who enjoy women-themed spaces.

Groovy Italian Nights

This culturally themed night event is perfect for people who enjoy spaces with live bands, karaoke, and good food. It is happening on the 5th of March.

Element House

Perfect for ravers and lovers of house music and Afro house, this event is happening on Friday, the 6th of March.

The Art of Cinema

This film screening is happening on the 7th of March, and it is perfect for lovers of cinema, media, and art in its purest form.

The Nook

Curated by A Third Space and taking place during Lagos Gallery Weekend, this series of events is perfect for creatives and artists. It is happening on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of March.

The Colorful Chaos

Happening on the 7th of March, this event is a Bollywood celebration and is perfect for lovers of Bollywood.

Kaineto

This theatre show is the perfect event for lovers of the arts, plays, and entertainment. It is happening on the 7th and 8th of March.

She-nergy

Perfect for lovers of women-themed spaces and events, this is happening on Saturday, the 7th of March, and it is the perfect way to spend your weekend.

Pottery And Clay Painting

Happening on the 8th of March, this event is perfect for people looking to pick up a new hobby or skill or people who want to learn more about pottery and painting.

Glam And Sip Workshop

This event is the perfect opportunity to network, pick up a skill, and enjoy good food. It is happening on the 8th of March.

Game on, Queen.

Hosted by Gameland and in celebration of International Women’s Day, this event is perfect for women who want to let loose, have fun, and meet other women. It is happening on the 8th of March.