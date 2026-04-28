Events Happening In Lagos This Week (April 29th-May 3rd)

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Lagos has a variety of events this week that cater to all groups. Whether you’re into clubbing, live performances, competitions, food, or raving, there’s something for everyone.

Brands & Banter

Curated for people who enjoy competitive spaces, brand trivia, and those who value networking. It is happening on the 29th of April.

Karaoke Traffic Vibes

Happening on Thursday, the 30th of April, this event is perfect for lovers of live bands, DJ sets, and karaoke.

Odyssey Conference

This conference is a call for innovation, investments, and impact on the new economy for business and tech enthusiasts. It is happening on the 30th of April.

Movie in the Park Experience

This version of the Movie in the Park Experience is themed ‘career day.’ This event is scheduled for May 1st to celebrate Workers’ Day. It is perfect for movie lovers.

Monochroma

Happening on the 1st of May, Monochroma XI is for the ravers, Afrohouse, Afro tech, and GQOM lovers.

Stiim

This daytime coffee rave is the perfect event timeline for ravers and lovers of Afrohouse and Afro tech who do not enjoy nighttime events. It is happening on the 1st of May.

Element House

Perfect for ravers and fans of Element House. This is an Afrohouse, EDM, and house music rave. It is happening on the 1st of May.

PM2AM

Targeted at lovers of Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, Afrohouse, and Amapiano, this is a night-and-clubbing-themed event on the 2nd of May.

Tacos and Tequila

This event is the perfect one for lovers of good food and overflowing drinks. It is happening on the 3rd of May.

Bookswap Corner

Targeted at book lovers and creatives, the book swap event offers an opportunity to swap books for others. It is happening on the 3rd of May.