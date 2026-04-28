7 Nigerian Meals You Should Be Eating To Lose Weight; Number 5 May Shock You

A lot of us started the year 2026 looking to get our summer bodies. Well, what if we told you there are Nigerian meals you can eat to support your weight-loss journey? The most effective Nigerian meals to include in your weight loss are high-fiber meals, and in this article, we list 7 Nigerian meals to add to your diet plan.

According to Better Health Channel, you do not have to starve or harm yourself to lose weight. Losing weight does not have to include depriving yourself of food, or causing harm to your body, mentally or physically. You can lose weight without risking developing eating disorders.

Unripe Plantain and Efo

Unripe plantain is high in resistant starch and fibre, which can help you stay full for longer. Leafy soups are also low in calories but high in essential vitamins and fibre. A combination of both efo and boiled unripe plantain would be one of the best additions to your diet.

Peppersoup

Light soups are generally a perfect addition to your weight-loss diet. The Nigerian version, called ‘pepper soup’, is not only a low-calorie meal; it is also the perfect way to satisfy your hunger without adding extra calories. Chicken pepper soup is always a great option for staying healthy. You can pair your soups with boiled potatoes or boiled unripe plantains.

Okra Soup

Okra has many health benefits, but the most important to note for your weight-loss journey is that it is a low-calorie, high-fibre soup. Okra is also a great way to support proper digestion while enjoying a filling meal. A meal of okra and plantain flour amala, another low-calorie and high-fibre meal, would do great in your diet plans.

Ofada Rice

Generally, brown rice helps promote feelings of fullness and supports digestion. Ofada rice is a nutritional powerhouse that is rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Pairing your ofada rice with ofada sauce and well-balanced proteins would make a great meal to include in your diet plan for a hot-summer body. It is, however, important to practice portion control with rice.

Beans or Moi-Moi

Contrary to popular belief, beans, or a beans-related meal like moi-moi, is a great addition to your meal plans for healthy weight loss. Not only is it an excellent source of plant-based protein and fibre, but it is also essential for managing blood sugar and reducing cravings. Due to the oil content of akara, it is not recommended as a bean-based meal to include in your dietary plan. A meal of beans and unripe plantain, or moi-moi and oats, would be a great way to start your day.

Garden Egg

Although mostly a snack, garden eggs are low in calories but also high in fibre and are a perfect snack-like addition to your diet. When dieting, it is important to have filler meals that do not require heavy cooking and provide enough fibre. Garden eggs could also be used to make garden egg sauce and eaten with portion-controlled brown rice (ofada rice).

Bitterleaf soup

Leafy meals are often encouraged in a weight-loss meal plan, as they are low in calories but high in essential vitamins and fibre. To get the most out of bitterleaf soup and achieve your summer body goals, you could serve it with a healthier side like oatmeal fufu or plantain-flour amala.

What We Think

Many traditional Nigerian meals and food products offer significant health benefits, and although attaining a summer body is a great goal, it is important to still have fun with your meals as you reach your weight-loss goals. It is also important to learn how to incorporate these foods into a balanced meal plan. This list contains 7 Nigerian meals that are light, fun, and healthy, ensuring you enjoy your weight-loss journey.