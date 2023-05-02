Sorry Jollof, These 12 Nigerian Foods Are the Real Stars of Nigerian Cuisine

While Jollof Rice may be the reigning champion of Nigerian dishes, there are plenty of other flavorful and unique options that are sure to give it a run for its money. In this article, we’re going to introduce you to five Nigerian foods that are so delicious, they might just make you forget all about Jollof Rice (at least for a little while). So, let’s get ready to tantalize our taste buds and discover the culinary delights of Nigeria!

Ofe Nsala (White Soup)

Ofe Nsala is a delicacy peculiar to the Igbo tribe of Nigeria, especially the people of Anambra state. Ofe Nsala is known as white soup because palm oil is not used for the preparation, unlike other traditional soups.

While it is traditionally made with catfish, one can also make use of chicken as a substitute. The soup is characterized by its light color and rich, aromatic flavor. It is made with a combination of spices such as utazi leaves, uziza seeds, and crayfish, which give it a unique and complex taste.

The preparation of Ofe Nsala involves pounding yam, which is then added to the soup to give it a slightly thick consistency. This soup is not only delicious but also has several health benefits. The utazi leaves and uziza seeds used in the preparation are known for their medicinal properties and are believed to have anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits.

Ayamase Stew (Designer Stew or Ofada Sauce)

Ayamase stew, also known as Designer stew or Ofada sauce, is not your average stew. This delicious delicacy hails from the western region of Nigeria and is a must-try for anyone looking to explore the vibrant and diverse cuisine of the country.

What sets Ayamase stew apart from other stews is its unique blend of ingredients, including green bell peppers, bleached palm oil, signature boiled eggs, and assorted meats. This combination gives the stew its distinctive flavor and aroma, making it a favorite among many Nigerian food lovers.

While it is traditionally served with Ofada rice, Ayamase stew can also be enjoyed with other types of rice, plantains, or yams. And the best part? It’s incredibly easy to make! With just a few simple ingredients and a little bit of know-how, you can create a flavorful and aromatic stew that will have your taste buds dancing with joy.

Bole and Fish

Bole and Fish is a mouth-watering Nigerian street food that is loved by many. This dish is especially popular in the southern part of Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta region. Bole refers to roasted plantains, while the fish can be any type of fresh fish, such as mackerel, tilapia, or catfish.

The plantains are roasted over an open flame until they are soft and caramelized, giving them a smoky and sweet flavor. The fish is usually marinated with a blend of spices, including pepper, salt, and onions, and then grilled to perfection.

Bole and Fish is often served with a side of spicy pepper sauce or a mix of chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers.

Afang Soup

Afang soup is a traditional Nigerian soup that is native to the Efik and Ibibio people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States in the southern part of Nigeria. This soup is made with the leaves of the Afang plant, which are also known as wild spinach or Okazi leaves.

The leaves are finely chopped and then cooked with a variety of meats, such as beef, goat, or fish, as well as spices and seasonings, including crayfish, onions, and peppers. The result is a delicious and flavorful soup that is rich in nutrients and bursting with flavor.

Afang soup is often served with a side of fufu, a starchy staple made from cassava, yams, or plantains, which is used to scoop up the soup.

Bread and Ewagoyin

Bread and Ewagoyin is a classic Nigerian street food that is a must-try for anyone visiting the bustling cities of Lagos or Ibadan. Ewagoyin, also known as beans porridge, is a flavorful and spicy bean stew that is typically made with black-eyed peas or brown beans.

The stew is slow-cooked with a blend of spices, including onions, pepper, and palm oil, which gives it a rich and savory taste. It is then served with slices of bread, which are perfect for soaking up the delicious stew.

Bread and Ewagoyin is a popular breakfast or lunch option for many Nigerians, especially those on the go. It is a filling and satisfying meal that is sure to keep you energized throughout the day.

Suya

Suya is a popular Nigerian street food that is made from skewered, seasoned, and grilled meat, typically beef or chicken. It is a spicy and flavorful dish that is often enjoyed as a snack or as a main course.

To make suya, the meat is first sliced into thin strips and then rubbed with a spice mixture that typically includes ground peanuts, ginger, garlic, chili pepper, and other seasonings. The meat is then skewered and grilled over an open flame until cooked through and slightly charred.

Suya is often served with sliced onions, tomatoes, and spicy pepper sauce, and can be enjoyed on its own or with a side of Nigerian staples such as jollof rice or fried yam.

Unripe Plantain and Catfish Pepper Soup

Unripe plantain and catfish pepper soup is a comforting and flavorful dish that is popular in Nigeria, especially in the southern part of the country. This soup is made by boiling unripe plantains in a spicy broth with catfish and a variety of aromatic spices.

The unripe plantains add a unique and slightly sweet flavor to the soup, while the catfish provides a meaty texture that pairs perfectly with the spicy broth.

Unripe plantain and catfish pepper soup is not only delicious, but it also has several health benefits. The unripe plantains are a good source of dietary fiber and vitamins, while the catfish is high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

This soup is a perfect comfort food on a cold day or when you’re feeling under the weather. It’s also a great option for anyone looking for a healthy and flavorful meal.

Akara

Akara is a popular Nigerian breakfast or snack food made from ground black-eyed peas that have been mixed with onions, peppers, and other seasonings, and then deep-fried until golden brown. It is also known as bean cakes or bean balls.

Akara is a staple food in many parts of Nigeria and is often eaten with a side of pap (cornmeal porridge), bread, or custard. It is a versatile food that can be enjoyed at any time of the day and is a great source of protein and other nutrients.

Pounded Yam and Edikang Ikong Soup

Pounded yam and Edikang Ikong soup is a delicious and nutritious Nigerian dish that is popular in the southern part of the country. Edikang Ikong soup is made from a variety of vegetables, including waterleaf and pumpkin leaves, and is often served with a side of pounded yam.

The dish is prepared by first boiling and pounding the yam until it becomes smooth and stretchy. The Edikang Ikong soup is then made by combining the vegetables with a variety of meats, such as beef, goat, or fish, and seasonings, including crayfish, onions, and pepper. The result is a hearty and flavorful soup that is packed with nutrients and bursting with flavor.

The combination of the smooth and stretchy pounded yam with the rich and savory Edikang Ikong soup is a match made in heaven. The yam serves as a perfect complement to the flavors and textures of the soup, providing a satisfying and filling meal that is perfect for any occasion.

Asun

Asun is a popular Nigerian delicacy that originated in the southwestern region of the country. It is a spicy and flavorful dish made from grilled or smoked goat meat, which is typically marinated in a blend of peppers, onions, and other spices before being cooked.

To make Asun, the goat meat is first cut into small pieces and then seasoned with a blend of spices and peppers, including chili peppers, onions, and garlic. The meat is then grilled or smoked until it is cooked through and has a smoky and slightly charred flavor.

Asun is often served as a snack or appetizer at parties and gatherings and is typically accompanied by a side of cold beer or soft drinks.

Gizdodo

Gizdodo is a popular Nigerian dish that combines gizzards (chicken or turkey) and dodo (fried plantains) with peppers and onions. It is a flavorful and spicy dish that is often served as an appetizer or main course.

To make gizdodo, the gizzards are first boiled until tender and then chopped into small pieces. The plantains are then sliced into small pieces and fried until golden brown. Onions, bell peppers, and hot peppers are sautéed in oil and then combined with the gizzards and plantains. The dish is then seasoned with salt, pepper, and other seasonings of choice.

The result is a delicious and spicy dish that is perfect for anyone who loves bold flavors and textures.

Gizdodo is a relatively easy dish to prepare and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Whether you are a fan of spicy food or prefer milder flavors, you can adjust the recipe to suit your palate.

Banga and Starch

Banga and Starch is a beloved Nigerian dish that hails from the Niger Delta region. This flavorful and hearty meal is a staple at special occasions and gatherings.

The dish consists of a thick and fragrant soup made from palm fruit extract, onions, peppers, and spices, served with a side of starchy cassava called starch. The Banga soup’s rich and creamy flavor is complemented by the starchy and slightly sweet taste of the starch, making for a filling and satisfying meal.