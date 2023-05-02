Suspended Adamawa REC Yunusa-Ari arrested by police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended resident electoral commissioner, over his conduct during the governorship election in Adamawa state.

The police are currently interrogating him to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa state. In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team.

According to Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, the inspector-general of police has given clear assurance that every individual involved/indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution. He also assured the public of the commitment of the force to ensure that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice.

The controversy surrounding Yunusa-Ari’s conduct started on April 16 when he declared Aisha Binani Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election, even when the collation of the results was yet to be completed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the announcement null and void and summoned the REC to its headquarters in Abuja. Subsequently, the electoral umpire wrote to the police to prosecute Yunusa-Ari over the electoral infraction.

On April 20, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of the Adamawa REC pending the completion of the investigation by the police. Recently, an investigation panel set up on the incident invited the suspended REC.

In response to his arrest, Yunusa-Ari stated that he does not regret announcing Binani as the winner of the election and that he wasn’t offered money to make the announcement.

