Don Jazzy Opens Up On How He Used To Sell Akara With His Mum Hoping Big Men Will Give Him Money

In a candid and captivating chat on the Zero Conditions podcast, the ever-charismatic Don Jazzy unveiled a side of his journey that’s as heartwarming as his chart-topping hits.

Before the glitz and glamour of the music scene, young Don Jazzy was cooking up dreams right alongside his mom, selling akara in the bustling streets of Ajegunle. Those sizzling pans of akara carried more than a delicious aroma; they carried the seeds of a young boy’s aspirations.

The story gets even more interesting – Don Jazzy’s wish as he flipped those golden-brown akara was not just for tasty bites but for the “big men” to take notice. He’d pray for recognition, maybe even a helping hand. These early hopes, like the perfectly timed beats in his tracks, have stayed with him throughout his incredible journey.

In a world where stories of struggles are sometimes embellished, Don Jazzy playfully questioned the authenticity of those claims. With a good-natured chuckle, he shared how his own humble beginnings have given him a unique lens through which he views success and hardship. His journey from the streets to stardom has shaped his perspective, and he’s not afraid to give a friendly nod to his past while creating chart-topping rhythms.

Don Jazzy has risen to become a true music virtuoso. Yet, his past experiences still reverberate within him, inspiring a mission to give back. His encounters with those who face challenges echo his own earlier struggles, and he’s determined to be the helping hand he once wished for.

“I have a problem with people meeting me and not getting impacted,” he shared with a grin, showcasing the authenticity that defines his philanthropic journey.

Don Jazzy’s life is an anthem of success, resounding not just in the glimmer of the spotlight but in the lives he touches.

Watch the full interview here.

