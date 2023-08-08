Street Pop Star Portable and His Artist Attacked in Lekki

Portable is back in the news, but this time it’s not about his music or antics – it’s about an unexpected and troubling incident that happened in Lekki.

Portable was out looking for some new threads for his artist Yung Duu. But this outing took a sharp turn when Portable found himself facing a group of street boys, and things got a little out of hand.

Portable pulled back the curtain in a video he shared on Instagram. While he was out shopping, these guys approached him, acting like fans at first. But then they switched gears and demanded money from Portable. When he declined, things escalated, and it didn’t end well.

In the video, Portable revealed that those street boys weren’t just looking for pocket change. Nope, they claimed to be part of a cult and said August 8 had some kind of significance for them. It turned physical, and both Portable and his artist Yung Duu ended up with injuries, particularly Yung Duu’s face.

Now, here’s the kicker – Portable isn’t backing down. He made it clear in the video that he’s not just letting this slide. He’s talking about payback, and he even mentioned being part of a rival group.

But here’s what’s got people talking: Portable didn’t mention anything about involving the police. So, the big question is, what’s he planning to do next? Will he take matters into his own hands, or will he go the official route? It’s a cliffhanger we’re all curious about.

In a world where fame can come with its share of troubles, Portable’s experience is a reminder that being in the spotlight isn’t always a walk in the park. As we wait to see how Portable handles this situation, one thing’s for sure – he knows how to keep us guessing.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 8, 2023

Don Jazzy Opens Up On How He Used To Sell Akara With His Mum Hoping Big Men Will Give Him Money

In a candid and captivating chat on the Zero Conditions podcast, the ever-charismatic Don Jazzy unveiled a side of his ...

YNaija August 5, 2023

Pete Edochie Breaks Silence on Son Yul’s Controversial Second Marriage

Pete Edochie, the veteran actor and father of Yul Edochie, has broken his silence on his son’s controversial second marriage. ...

YNaija August 4, 2023

Veteran Actor Pete Edochie Raises Concerns Over Rising Divorce Rates Among Nigerian Actresses

In a recent episode of the ‘WithChude’ podcast, legendary actor Pete Edochie shared his thoughts on the alarming rate of ...

YNaija August 2, 2023

Ayobami Adebayo’s ‘A Spell of Good Things’ Longlisted for 2023 Booker Prize”

Renowned Nigerian author Ayobami Adebayo has added yet another feather to her literary cap as her second novel, ‘A Spell ...

YNaija July 31, 2023

I Can Put M.I Next to Any Rapper in the World – IcePrince

Ice Prince Zamani, the renowned Nigerian hip-hop artiste, has showered praise on his former record label mate, M.I. Abaga, claiming ...

YNaija July 28, 2023

Comedian ‘I Go Save’ Says Skit Makers Have Shorter Shelf Life in Comedy

In a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, the renowned Nigerian comedian, I Go Save, expressed his fascinating insights ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail