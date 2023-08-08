Street Pop Star Portable and His Artist Attacked in Lekki

Portable is back in the news, but this time it’s not about his music or antics – it’s about an unexpected and troubling incident that happened in Lekki.

Portable was out looking for some new threads for his artist Yung Duu. But this outing took a sharp turn when Portable found himself facing a group of street boys, and things got a little out of hand.

Portable pulled back the curtain in a video he shared on Instagram. While he was out shopping, these guys approached him, acting like fans at first. But then they switched gears and demanded money from Portable. When he declined, things escalated, and it didn’t end well.

In the video, Portable revealed that those street boys weren’t just looking for pocket change. Nope, they claimed to be part of a cult and said August 8 had some kind of significance for them. It turned physical, and both Portable and his artist Yung Duu ended up with injuries, particularly Yung Duu’s face.

Now, here’s the kicker – Portable isn’t backing down. He made it clear in the video that he’s not just letting this slide. He’s talking about payback, and he even mentioned being part of a rival group.

Portable was attacked in Lekki when he went to buy some clothes for his boys. pic.twitter.com/melKsd6qVr — BASITO (@itzbasito) August 8, 2023

But here’s what’s got people talking: Portable didn’t mention anything about involving the police. So, the big question is, what’s he planning to do next? Will he take matters into his own hands, or will he go the official route? It’s a cliffhanger we’re all curious about.

In a world where fame can come with its share of troubles, Portable’s experience is a reminder that being in the spotlight isn’t always a walk in the park. As we wait to see how Portable handles this situation, one thing’s for sure – he knows how to keep us guessing.