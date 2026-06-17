Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Labour Unions Push for New Minimum Wage as Living Costs Increase

Labour unions push for a new minimum wage as living costs increase

Q-Dot breaks silence on religion rumours and affirms Islamic faith

Nicki Minaj speaks on ‘spiritual warfare’ in the music industry

Katsina Court sentences female arms courier to death by hanging

Grammys introduce new award category for Asian and Latin music

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Labor unions push for a new minimum wage as living costs increase

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have announced plans to begin fresh talks with the federal government over a new national minimum wage. The unions said workers are struggling with rising prices and called for a living wage that reflects the country’s current economic conditions.

Speaking at the 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva, the unions rejected plans to tax the minimum wage or place extra financial burdens on low-income earners. They noted that although the current ₦70,000 minimum wage was introduced in July 2024, the government has scheduled the next review for 2026.

The labour groups also raised concerns over worsening insecurity and widespread poverty, saying millions of Nigerians are facing hardship due to inflation, unemployment, and declining purchasing power. They urged the government to ensure economic reforms improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

Q-Dot breaks silence on religion rumours and affirms Islamic faith

Nigerian singer Q-Dot has dismissed rumours that he abandoned Islam, saying his comments about religion were misunderstood. In a video shared on his verified Facebook page, the singer apologised to Muslims, Christians and anyone offended by lyrics or statements seen as disrespectful.

Q-Dot explained that he never said he had stopped practising Islam but was only trying to express that he was still learning more about his faith. He urged people to watch the full video and understand his remarks in their proper context rather than relying on edited clips.

The singer also reaffirmed his commitment to Islam, saying he would always turn to Muslim clerics for family prayers. He ended his message by asking both the Muslim and Christian communities to forgive him if anything he said had caused offence.

Nicki Minaj speaks on ‘spiritual warfare’ in the music industry

Nicki Minaj has opened up about what she described as “spiritual warfare” in the music industry, claiming that powerful but unnamed figures have made life difficult for her and other artists. She shared her views during episode 200 of *The Bryce Crawford Podcast*, hosted by evangelist Bryce Crawford.

The rapper said she felt unprepared for what she believes goes on behind the scenes in the industry, describing her career as a constant spiritual battle. She also claimed that some influential people treat musicians as assets to profit from and work against those who refuse to follow their expectations.

Minaj added that while she believes a group of people has deliberately created challenges for her, she does not know who they are or whether they belong to any secret organisation. She stressed that these were her personal beliefs and experiences, saying she could not say for certain who was behind the alleged actions.

Katsina Court sentences female arms courier to death by hanging

A Katsina State High Court has sentenced Hauwa’u Mukhtar to death by hanging after finding her guilty of conspiracy, aiding and abetting terrorism. The court ruled that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Mukhtar was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services at Jibia Motor Park while allegedly transporting 438 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to a suspected bandit leader known as Ado, who operates in the Dunburum Forest in Zamfara State.

After hearing witness testimonies and reviewing evidence presented by both sides, Justice A. B. Bawale convicted Mukhtar and imposed the death sentence in line with the Penal Code Law of Katsina State 2021.

Grammys introduce new award category for Asian and Latin music

The Recording Academy has announced five new categories that will debut at the 2027 Grammy Awards, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. According to CEO Harvey Mason Jr., the changes are aimed at reflecting the growing diversity of the global music industry.

The new category will honour outstanding pop music created in or widely recognised across Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop. To qualify, entries must make meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. New categories for Latin music, traditional pop, R&B collaborations and traditional folk music have also been introduced.

The decision has sparked debate, with some critics arguing that separate categories for Asian and Latin music could limit artists’ visibility in major Grammy awards such as Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Others have questioned whether one category can fairly represent the diversity of music across Asia.