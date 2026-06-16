YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Makinde Vows Safe Rescue of Abducted Oyo Students and Teachers

Denrele Edun Explains Why He “Married Himself” on 45th Birthday

Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Surges From 50,000 to 7.6 Million After Spain Draw

FG Secures 150 Terrorism Convictions in Two Days — AGF

Court Revokes Sowore’s Bail, Orders His Arrest Over Alleged Criminal Defamation

Makinde Vows Safe Rescue of Abducted Oyo Students and Teachers

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has assured residents that the state government is working tirelessly with federal security agencies to secure the safe release of students and teachers abducted in Oyo State. Speaking during a visit to the affected community, the governor said intelligence and security operations had been intensified, stressing that authorities are prioritising the victims’ safety over hasty actions that could endanger lives. Makinde urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies, while reiterating his administration’s commitment to strengthening security and preventing future attacks on schools and communities.

Denrele Edun Explains Why He “Married Himself” on 45th Birthday

Media personality Denrele Edun has explained the symbolic “self-marriage” ceremony he held on his 45th birthday, saying it was an act of self-love, self-acceptance, and gratitude for his personal journey rather than a rejection of conventional marriage. According to Denrele, the gesture was meant to celebrate resilience, individuality, and the importance of valuing oneself despite societal expectations about relationships and marriage. He noted that after years in the public eye, he has learned to prioritise inner peace and authenticity, stressing that loving oneself is the foundation for healthy relationships with others. The unconventional celebration sparked widespread reactions online, with supporters praising its message of self-worth while critics questioned the symbolism.

Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Surges From 50,000 to 7.6 Million After Spain Draw

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has experienced a remarkable surge in social media popularity after his standout performance in Cape Verde’s shock 0–0 draw against Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The veteran shot-stopper made a series of crucial saves to deny the Spanish attack, earning widespread praise from football fans around the world and helping his country secure a historic point in their World Cup debut. According to reports, his Instagram following skyrocketed from around 50,000 to 7.6 million within days of the match, making him one of the tournament’s breakout stars and highlighting the global exposure that exceptional World Cup performances can bring to players from smaller footballing nations.

FG Secures 150 Terrorism Convictions in Two Days — AGF

The Federal Government has secured 150 terrorism-related convictions within two days of proceedings at the Kainji Detention Facility in Niger State, according to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN). The convictions arose from the second phase of Nigeria’s terrorism trials, involving suspects accused of offences such as terrorism financing, membership of terrorist groups, and violent extremism. The AGF said the development demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening the rule of law and intensifying efforts to combat terrorism and insecurity across the country. He added that the convictions were achieved through collaboration among the judiciary, security agencies, and prosecuting authorities, while assuring Nigerians that more suspects remain on trial as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Court Revokes Sowore’s Bail, Orders His Arrest Over Alleged Criminal Defamation

A court has revoked the bail earlier granted to activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore and ordered his arrest over allegations of criminal defamation. The ruling followed claims that Sowore violated the terms of his bail, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his immediate apprehension. The case stems from accusations that he made defamatory statements against a public official, though Sowore and his legal team have consistently maintained that the charges are politically motivated and linked to his activism. The development adds another layer to the long-running legal battles involving the activist, who has faced multiple arrests and court proceedings in recent years over his criticism of government officials and institutions.