Google Doodle celebrates jollof rice

Google’s homepage featured a doodle commemorating jollof rice on Friday.

According to Google, the festival of jollof rice, a West African cuisine, was to honor the farmers who produce and harvest rice in order to cook the dish.

Haneefah Adam, a Nigerian content developer and visual artist, made a stop-motion animation movie depicting the preparation of Jollof rice for the doodle.

The film, which featured background music by Hervé Samb, a Senegalese jazz musician, demonstrated the ingredients and method for preparing the dish.

Talking about the dish, Adam said, “This is a celebration of culture—not just my culture, but of everyone who recognises food as a conduit. The diversity of how we approach food is really interesting—like how the preparation of Jollof is different in Nigeria vs. Senegal (they even have different names). This just goes to show the richness and beauty of our collective culture as a continent.”

Google also noted the friendly rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana on which country prepared the best jollof rice.

It noted, “Nigerians and Ghanaians are particularly competitive over who makes the best jollof — and for good reason. There are distinct differences between the two cooking styles.

“For example, Nigerians use long-grain rice that absorbs more spices, while Ghanaians use basmati rice with a more aromatic flavor.”

