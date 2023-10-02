YTech | These Are The Tech News You May Have Missed

These are the tech-related news that you have missed over the previous week.

Nigerians rank 2nd highest listeners of Spotify podcasts in Africa, behind South Africans

Nigerian startup firms, PharmaRun and mDoc, were selected among 5 African startups for Google AI for Health Program

Google backs Nigerian SMEs with ₦75 million Hustle Academy Fund

5 Nigerian startups join Techstars Toronto in making its 100th investment within six years

In a recent report released by Spotify, one of the biggest audio streaming platforms in the world, Nigeria has risen to the second spot with the most podcast listeners in Africa.

Spotify revealed the top five podcast-consuming countries in Africa, which are South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Angola.

Spotify’s Podcast Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Ncebakazi Manzi, announced this information on International Podcast Day; Spotify podcasts were consumed mainly by Gen-Z users between 18 and 24.

“Gen Z is revolutionising the podcasting landscape, and their appetite for diverse content is shaping the future of audio entertainment in Nigeria. We remain committed to elevating podcasting and amplifying the voice of podcasters in Nigeria and beyond,” she said.

Nigerian startup firms PharmaRun and mDoc have been chosen to be among the five African startups selected for the Google for Startups Growth Academy, which would include 30 startups solving health issues with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI).

Using AI’s capabilities to its fullest, these startups are expected to face challenging tasks ranging from early disease detection to guaranteeing that universal accessibility to information is a suitable method for startups.

The Google for Startups Growth Academy has chosen members from diverse countries and continents. Among these startups, the list of those that made it in Africa are iZola Limited (Kenya), Zuri Health (Kenya), mDoc (Nigeria), PharmaRun (Nigeria), and Eden Care (Rwanda).

Google backs Nigerian SMBs with ₦75 million Hustle Academy Fund

Google disclosed the opening of its applications for Hustle Academy SMB Fund, an equity-free fund totalling 75 million.

To qualify for this, applicants are expected to have businesses founded in Nigeria and have been in operation for 1 to 5 years in the country.

It is common knowledge that while small and medium businesses contribute to the country’s economy, they are often faced with various financial challenges.

In supporting SMBs, Google Hustle Academy offers small and medium businesses mentoring, management, education, and networking.

Sinmisola Nojimu-Yusuf, the Product Marketing Manager and the Hustle Academy Program Lead at Google shared her views regarding the program’s aim.

“The Hustle Academy Fund provides SMBs with the resources and support they need to succeed. With equity-free funding, mentorship, and opportunities for increased visibility and networking, we are supporting SMBs to grow and thrive. We are committed to supporting the Nigerian entrepreneurial ecosystem, and the Hustle Academy Fund is a key part of that commitment.” she said.

Five Nigerian startups, namely Payfi, Oval, Chimoney, Cutstruct, and Reeple.ai, have become the latest members of the Techstars Toronto accelerator, making the large firm a total of 100 investments.

“With an astonishing number of applicants and only a 1 to 2% acceptance rate, we’re fortifying our local tech scene. This 100th investment from our Toronto fund showcases our dedication to fostering innovation in Canada and emerging markets. Moreover, we are lifetime partners to these founders, with skin in the game,” Sunil Sharma, Managing Director of Techstars Toronto, said in a statement.

Techstars oversee 53 accelerators across four continents, collaborating with global companies like J.P. Morgan, Audi and Cox Enterprises.

With over 3,500 investments in its portfolio since it was founded, Techstars has risen to be one of the best investors worldwide.