Weekend Recap: In Case You Missed It | Basketmouth, Ilebaye, Laycon, Mohbad

A lot has happened this past weekend since we last briefed you on the things that occurred recently in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Here is the weekend recap, in case you missed these things.

Ilebaye wins Big Brother All-Star Season

Ex-BBN winner and singer Laycon says he can not be bullied in the music industry

Basketmouth tenders apology to comedians Ay Makun, Destalker, and the comedy industry

Mohbad’s witnesses have been called to the coroner’s inquest

Fans of the lovely Ilebaye Odiniya, also known as Gen-Z Baddie, all put their hands on deck as they voted for their favourite Big Brother Naija housemate, Ilebaye, making her the winner of the BBN all-star season.

In a three-month-long show, Ilebaye won against the last-standing five contestants: Mercy, Pere, Cross, CeeC, and Adekunle.

Nigerians had their hearts in their mouths as the reality TV Host, Ebuka, announced the runner-ups and the winner of the ₦120 million grand prize.

Ilebaye’s time on-screen while in the Big Brother house revealed how incredible of a player she is. She was able to gather fans both locally and internationally, all supporting her dream of winning the reality TV show.

Legendary comedian Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth) has publicly apologised to his fellow comedians Ay Makun and Destalker after 17 years of malice between the entertainers.

Basketmouth first apologised to Destalker, who had accused him of hindering his career when he just started in the comedy industry.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Basketmouth apologised to the industry as a collective, seeking forgiveness from anyone he may have hurt or mistreated.

Years ago, famous comedian and actor Ay Makun announced that he had once tried to make peace with his ex-friend, Basketmouth, following their dispute.

The Abia-born celebrity stated that although he apologised late, he still hoped to be forgiven.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe (Laycon), Nigerian rapper and winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 5 ‘Lockdown’ show, has come out to clear the air, saying he cannot be bullied in the music industry.

In an interview with Punch, Laycon stated that he can’t be addressed rudely or informally by people he does not consider close relatives or friends.

The singer claimed he could never be found in a negative space; therefore, he’s never been subject to bullying in the entertainment industry.

“The bullying I can talk about is from online trolls; I can’t talk about industry bullying because I haven’t experienced it. The bullying I have experienced isn’t the physical bullying but more of the online trolls,” he said.

The coroner’s inquest into the death of the Nigerian singer and rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad) has been scheduled to be held on October 13, with the attendance of the witnesses.

On Friday, 29 September, the Coroner was at the Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, as Mohbad’s family, represented by Funmi Falana and other lawyers, as they discussed the mode of evidence hearing.

When queried about the closed-door meeting, Funmi Falana assured the media and fans of the deceased artist that she was doing everything in her power to seek justice.

“We are representing the interest of justice; we should allow peace to reign but justice must be served. We are going to get to the cause of the death,” Funmi said.