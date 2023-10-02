BBNaija All Stars: Our Top Five Favorite Outfits Of Ebuka During The BBN All-Stars Sunday Eviction Shows (Photos)

BBNaija

Although the results of the eviction shows are never certain, the only certain thing is Ebuka bringing the drip and steeze to the center stage. 

Although this season’s edition has come to an end, Ebuka’s timeless fits have been etched in our memories. Gracing the center stage with dazzling looks from contemporary modern wear to African-adorned corporate looks, the BBNaija host has never not left his fans and viewers in awe. Though it was difficult to pick our favorites, we bring you our top five picks from Ebuka’s wardrobe at the BBNaija All Stars Eviction shows.

Designer: Ugomonyeofficial

Designer: Emmyskasbit

Designer: Atafo

Designer: Ugomonyeofficial

Designer: Atafo

