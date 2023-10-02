Watch: Seun Kuti Dazzles the Runway at the Paris Fashion Week

The “Big bird” Seun Kuti made a dazzling appearance on the runway of the Paris Fashion week at Casablanca’s “Day of Victory” fashion runway show.

Seun Kuti graced the runway at the Day 7 of the Paris Fashion Week. Modeling the modern French brand Casablanca on its “Day of Victory” Printemps-Été 2024 runway show, Seun riled up the fashion world with the fit titled “Stuntman on Set” detailing a white and green bodysuit with a flag-style striped with blue and green colors. 

Click here to see the stunning fit.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 2, 2023

BBNaija All Stars: Our Top Five Favorite Outfits Of Ebuka During The BBN All-Stars Sunday Eviction Shows (Photos)

Although the results of the eviction shows are never certain, the only certain thing is Ebuka bringing the drip and ...

YNaija September 22, 2023

Nigerian Fashion Brand, Vivendii Teams Up with Audio Brand JBL and, Virgil Van Dijk For New Collection

The Nigerian luxury streetwear brand, Vivendii, have announced what could be one of the biggest fashion collaborations in recent times. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 20, 2023

Another Huge ‘W’ for Nigerian Fashion as Women’s Brand, DWL Earns Qatar Govt Funding

The Nigerian fashion industry records another huge win as Nigerian Women’s brand, DWL, is selected for the Scale7 Fashion Accelerator ...

YNaija September 19, 2023

10 Nigerian Streetwear Brands You Should Totally Check Out | Streetwear Brands of the Week

Streetwear fashion in Nigeria has transcended beyond cultural limitations and evolved into a vibrant subculture, one which is fast becoming ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 19, 2023

Best Looks at the London Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week

The London Spring/Summer Fashion Week began on September 15, 2023, and will end on September 19, 2023. This month, we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail