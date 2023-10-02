Watch: Seun Kuti Dazzles the Runway at the Paris Fashion Week

The “Big bird” Seun Kuti made a dazzling appearance on the runway of the Paris Fashion week at Casablanca’s “Day of Victory” fashion runway show.

Seun Kuti graced the runway at the Day 7 of the Paris Fashion Week. Modeling the modern French brand Casablanca on its “Day of Victory” Printemps-Été 2024 runway show, Seun riled up the fashion world with the fit titled “Stuntman on Set” detailing a white and green bodysuit with a flag-style striped with blue and green colors.

