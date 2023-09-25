Weekend Recap: In Case You Missed It | BBN, Tems, Ik Ogbonna

Tems

A lot has happened since we last briefed you on the things that occurred recently in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Here is the weekend recap, in case you missed these things.

  • Anxiety grips Big Brother Naija fans as the show ends next week
  • Tems debunks pregnancy rumours
  • Harrysong reveals shocking news about his ex-label
  • IK Ogbonna says he’s never toasted a lady

Anxiety grips Big Brother Naija fans as the show ends next week

The grand finale of this season’s Big Brother Naija All-Star is right around the corner, which means many Nigerians will have to say goodbye to seeing their favourites in the Big Brother House, actively competing to win the grand prize of ₦120 million.

On Sunday, 24 September, three BBN housemates got evicted, leaving behind the top 6 who will go on to the live show next Sunday.

It was sad to see Venita, Angel, and Soma leave the house, but the game is the game, and the show must go on.

The eviction of the three housemates leaves Adekunle, CeeC, Cross, Ilebaye, Mercy, and Pere as the remaining contenders for the grand prize of ₦120 million from the BBN Season 8 All-Star show.

Tems debunks pregnancy rumours

Since singer-songwriter Tems was last sighted at the Burberry fashion show in London, there have been rumours that the Nigerian Grammy-winning superstar may have been pregnant judging by her outfit.

Nigerians concluded that the Free Mind singer was concealing a baby bump, but Tems has come out to laugh at the insinuations; she posted a selfie of herself on X (Twitter), captioning it with colourful words.

“In conclusion, you people are all mad!” she said.

Harrysong reveals shocking news about his ex-label

Nigerian singer Harrysong has come out amid the dark revelations concerning the Nigerian music industry to tell his experience to the world.

The Reggae Blues singer called out E-money, the owner of his previous record label, Five Star Music. In his revelation, Harrysong claimed that he was constantly being attacked and abused for desiring personal growth.

“If not for the grace of God, with the help of some very few good men. I would have also died in the hands of my former label,” he said.

In his bid to seek justice for Mohbad, the late artist, Harrysong clamoured to record label owners, asking them not to punish their signees for wanting a better life.

IK Ogbonna says he’s never toasted a lady

The Nollywood actor and entrepreneur IK Ogbonna announced he has never asked a lady out.

The actor revealed this shocking discovery in the Petite Talks podcast, where he stated that all his relationships often began from friendships, which then grew into the discovery of emotions for both partners.

“I think I grew up around people. I had so many female friends at the same time. And most of my relationships always started from friendship. We are friends; we start liking ourselves. It entered relationships.” he revealed.

