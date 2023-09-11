Weekend recap: In Case You Missed It

Tinubu visits Abu Dhabi shortly after G20 Summit

Here are the incidents that happened around Africa over the weekend.

After the conclusion of the G20 Summit held in New Delhi, India, the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, headed to Abu Dhabi (UAE) to discuss the lingering bilateral matters.

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a dispute, which dates back to 2021 when both countries restricted airlines (Emirates and Air Peace) from flying into their countries.

In a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president, he confirmed that the bilateral meeting with the UAE leader was due to the President’s previous encounter with an ambassador from UAE to Nigeria.

“The President is set to address lingering bilateral matters while maximising the opportunity of the stopover to advance his investment equally promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the pub and private sectors of the UAE,”

On the night of September 8, Morocco witnessed a deadly earthquake which killed over 2,000 people.

The terrible earthquake is said to have been the most potent wave the North African country has experienced in nearly a century. The quake hit the country’s centre, close to Marrakech, the country’s tourist and economic centre and home to 840,000 people.

According to reports from CNN, the quake struck the country at around 11:11 p.m. Its epicentre was situated in the High Atlas mountain range, about 44.7 miles southwest of Marrakech.

The earthquake was recorded to have had a magnitude of 6.8, thereby classifying it as “strong.”

According to the US Geological Survey, earthquakes of this magnitude are uncommon in the region but are not unexpected. This earthquake was said to be Morocco’s most significant and deadliest since 1960, which caused the death of over 12,000 residents.

Since the tragic event, countries worldwide have supported the North African country. Nearly 300,000 residents in Marrakech have been affected as citizens claim the people hit the hardest were those living close to the Atlas Mountains as they say the mountains have destroyed towns.

Upon his participation in the G20 Summit held in India, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has been busy securing alliances and economic connections with the other countries in attendance.

The president has been busy strengthening the connection between Nigeria and the world’s powerful nations. He has managed to secure deals from countries like Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, Indian Prime Minister Modi Narendra, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Tinubu shared his investment ideas for Nigeria with these countries, expressing how the opportunities for these countries lie ripe for the taking if they are ready to direct their investments into Nigeria’s economy. He highlighted Nigeria’s economic strengths, adding that the Euro-Asia economy would thrive in Africa’s largest economic soil.

These countries agreed to a bilateral relationship with the president. They focused on the areas the president highlighted, such as agriculture, defence, education, financial technology, information and communication technology, manufacturing, oil and gas, and many more.

Ajuri Ngelale revealed that in a conversation with the German Chancellor, President Tinubu stated it was about the practicality of aligning perspectives of the European country’s large-scale manufacturers.

“It is not, for us, only a matter of designing the financial architecture for an expanded economic partnership; it is also about the practicality of aligning the perspectives of your large-scale manufacturers, such as Volkswagen and others, with the reality of the new incentives my government is putting in place for them to come and prosper across multiple value chains and sectors inside of our country.” President Tinubu said.

The Chancellor acknowledged the wisdom in what President Tinubu had offered, saying the Nigerian market was unique and there has been a history of the countries sharing companies.

“We acknowledge the business-friendly reforms you have put in place. I am happy to inform you of my desire to visit you in Nigeria in October, which will allow us to forward these activities,” Chancellor Scholz said, announcing his visit to Nigeria.

Sudan has been in a civil war for six months since the dispute between army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

On Sunday, September 10, Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, witnessed the death of over 35 civilians from a military aircraft attack on the Qouro market. The incident also left behind over 60 injured people.

The rival military factions have been at war since April, constantly affecting the Sudanese, who cannot protect themselves from the military-grade weapons fired nationwide.

Médecins Sans Frontières, a charity organisation, has described the incident as “carnage” as the emergency coordinator, Marie Burton, said Khartoum has been at war for nearly six months. She took to the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to express her distaste for the civil war in Sudan.

“But still, the volunteers and medical personnel in Bashair Hospital are shocked and overwhelmed by the scale of horror that struck the city,”

Since the start of the civil war, nearly five million people have been displaced from their homes, along with thousands killed in the crossfire. Reports reveal that the military forces have continuously carried out airstrikes, which have been deadly in their bid to regain the cities.