Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

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This weekend in the international and Nigerian media was filled with news from the political sector, football news, financial tensions and a return back to the cinemas for the most awarded AMVCA film in 2026.

Tinubu awarded APC 2027 presidential ticket

Actress Bukky Wright opens up on painful past

NCAA suspends “no pay, no service” directive

My Father’s Shadow to return to Nigerian cinemas after AMVCA sweep

Messi, Mbappé and Haaland appear in World Cup song by Shakira and Burna Boy

Tinubu Awarded APC 2027 Presidential Ticket

Ahead of the 2027 Presidential Elections, Nigeria’s sitting president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged the winner of the APC presidential ticket. President Tinubu was able to secure the winning vote with over 10 million votes on his side, over his only challenger Stanley Osifo during the direct primary conducted all over the country.

Tinubu’s win was announced during the national collation exercise held at the president’s international conference centre in Abuja.

Actress Bukky Wright Opens Up On Painful Past

Nollywood actress Bukky Wright in a recent interview opened up on her painful past that led to her becoming an actress. The Nollywood veteran shared that she made the decision to act in order to connect with her children who were taken from her after a failed marriage.

Bukky Wright shared that she had gotten married into a wealthy family at a young age, and after the end of the marriage when her children were taken from her, she became an actress to help her children find her easily when they were older. Although the actress did not share more information about her children, she shared that she never expected to be as successful as she is now.

NCAA Suspends “No Pay, No Service” Directive

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has made the decision to temporarily suspend their “No Pay, No Service” directive against airlines. The NCAA cited concerns about the country’s financial reality that has crippled every sector, including the airline sector, affecting operations with emphasis on the cost of aviation fuel.

However, the director-general of the NCAA clarified that the decision to put a temporary hold on the directive should not be interpreted as a cancellation of the debt owed, insisting that the affected operators remain fully responsible for settling all outstanding statutory debts.

My Father’s Shadow To Return To Nigerian Cinemas After AMVCA Sweep

After carting away major wins and coming out as the most awarded film at the 9th AMVCA, “My Father’s Shadow” is set to return to Nigerian cinemas. Although initially released in 16 states in 2025, the film had a short run time in Nigerian cinemas with many people complaining about being unable to watch the film after it swept the award for the Best Movie, Best Director, Best Writing amongst others.

The film will return to cinemas by June 5th 2026 for a special limited re-release in partnership with FilmOne Entertainment, with intent to encourage Nigerians to watch the movie set in the time of the June 12 incident.

Messi, Mbappé and Haaland Appear In World Cup Song By Shakira And Burna Boy

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is approaching again, and at the forefront of it is Shakira, who alongside Burna Boy released a song for the football tournament titled “Dai Dai.” The music video released for the song and filmed in Miami also featured big name footballers like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland opening up the visuals.

Shakira is also set to co-headline the first ever FIFA World Cup halftime, alongside BTS and Madonna.