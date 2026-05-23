Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

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Starz cancels ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ after one season

Post Malone announces biggest Australia and New Zealand tour yet

Tinubu congratulates NDLEA in fight against Mexican drug-trafficking ring

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi revealed they knew they were expecting during their honeymoon

Blaqbonez says he rejected Mavin’s $1m offer over social media pressure

Starz cancels ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ after one season

Starz has cancelled Spartacus: House of Ashur after one season, according to reports from Deadline. The series, created by Steven S. DeKnight, premiered in December and concluded its 10-episode first season in February. Reports said the show failed to reach the same audience numbers as the original Spartacus series, while its viewership demographics reportedly did not fully align with Starz’s current programming direction.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the series is now being offered to other streaming platforms and networks. The show explored an alternate timeline where Ashur survives and is rewarded by the Romans with his own gladiator school. The cast included Nick E. Tarabay, Graham McTavish and Claudia Black.

Post Malone announces biggest Australia and New Zealand tour yet

Post Malone is bringing his Big Ass World Tour to Australia and New Zealand this October for his biggest headline stadium shows in the region so far.

The tour will stop at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 9, Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on October 12, Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on October 15, before ending at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium on October 21. Don Toliver will appear as a special guest on all stadium dates.

Post Malone will also headline the Strummingbird Festival in Ballarat, Newcastle, and the Sunshine Coast. The tour follows the success of his album F-1 Trillion, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and received eight Grammy nominations.

Tinubu congratulates NDLEA in fight against Mexican drug-trafficking ring

Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to support the fight against illicit drugs by reporting suspicious activities to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The president described the recent dismantling of a Nigerian-Mexican drug network in Ogun State as a major breakthrough against organised crime. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu warned that international drug syndicates pose a serious threat to national security and the future of young Nigerians.

Tinubu praised NDLEA operatives for their professionalism and courage after the operation reportedly led to the arrest of foreign nationals and local suspects, alongside the seizure of chemicals and illicit drugs valued at over $360 million. He also expressed concern over West Africa’s growing use as a transit route for global drug trafficking networks.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi revealed they knew they were expecting during their honeymoon

Nigerian actress and fashion influencer Temi Otedola has revealed that she and her husband, Mr Eazi, discovered they were expecting their first child during their honeymoon.

The couple announced the pregnancy on social media on Thursday with maternity photographs, months after their high-profile wedding celebrations in Monaco, Dubai and Iceland in 2025. Temi said they found out while on a two-month digital detox trip across Korea and Japan.

According to her, keeping the pregnancy private from family and friends made the experience even more special, as they surprised loved ones with ultrasound printouts across different countries. She added that although they are keeping the baby’s sex private, discussions about names have already started, with input expected from both families in line with Nigerian tradition.

Blaqbonez says he rejected Mavin’s $1m offer over social media pressure

Blaqbonez has claimed he turned down a $1 million offer from Mavin Records because he dislikes being active on social media.

In a post shared on X ahead of the release of his new single, Chanel, the rapper said he prefers to stay mysterious rather than constantly engaging with fans online. According to him, that was the reason he declined the alleged offer from the label.

Blaqbonez rose to fame with his 2021 debut album Sex Over Love and has remained one of the notable acts signed to Chocolate City. His latest track features Asake.