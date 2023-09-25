YTech | These Are The Tech News You May Have Missed

These are the tech-related news that you have missed over the previous week. are the tech-related news that you have missed over the previous week.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned all telemarketers and lending firms, advising them against illegal usage of phone numbers belonging to subscribers.

The NCC warned that if these perpetrators were caught, they would be arrested and prosecuted.

The National Communications Commission noted that using civilians’ phone numbers without prior consent is a breach of privacy; hence, all telemarketers and loan firms are to desist from such crimes.

NCC debunks the news that the firms claimed to have received customers’ information from NCC’s database.

“These telemarketers also falsely claim that they obtain telecom consumers’ phone numbers from the Nigerian Communications Commission. Otherwise, they claim that the Commission gave them access to the numbers through the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Database. These claims are not valid.” the public notice states.

The US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, has become a beacon of hope for diaspora Nigerians.

The politician has been in Nigeria for a week to improve the country’s bilateral relationship. Along the way, he has met with some of Nigeria’s prominent tech members, such as tech press corps and tech founders.

Although Wally Adeyemo did not make any promises at the events he visited, he guaranteed the people that he would do his best to dismantle the barriers crippling tech founders as they interact with the United States and its institutions.

“Part of the reason why I’m here in Nigeria now is because we want to partner to make sure that the talents have the opportunities to help grow an economy that works for Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that many Nigerian startup firms found it challenging to interact with American financial institutions or create bank accounts with American banks.

The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has declared its plans to partner with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to strengthen startup listings via the NGX Technology Board.

Technology Board is a method by which startups can list and raise capital on The Exchange.

The Minister of Communications, Bosun Tijani, announced that technology and innovation could assist in diversifying Nigeria’s oil monopolisation and increase productivity in other areas.

The CEO of NGX, Temi Popoola, claimed that NGX was willing to encourage innovation in the capital market, possibly attracting a larger pool of investors and big tech firms to list on its platform.

A Ghanaian agritech startup known as ‘Complete Farmer’ has successfully secured $10.4 million in its pre-Series A funding round.

Complete Farmer revealed that it obtained $7 million in equity and $3.4 million in debt.

Founded by Desmond Koney in 2017, the startup will begin streamlining its operations. The firm was founded to revolutionise the African farming culture by creating the availability of significant physical and technical infrastructures needed to enhance efficiency.

The firms that partook in the equity funding are Acumen Resilient Agriculture Fund (ARAF), Alitheia Capital, Newton Partners, Proparco, and VestedWorld Rising Star Fund.

The debt funding included Alpha Mundi Group’s Alpha Jiri Investment Fund, Global Social Impact Investments, and Sahel Capital’s SEFAA (Social Enterprise Fund for Agriculture in Africa).