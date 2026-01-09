Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCC and CBN Launch 30-Second Refund Rule for Failed Data and Airtime Purchases

New Age Artists: Who Do You Think Are the New Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy?

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCC and CBN launch 30-second refund rule for failed data and airtime purchases

A new consumer protection plan has been unveiled to tackle complaints over failed airtime and data purchases in Nigeria. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it worked with the Central Bank (CBN) to create a joint framework that guarantees quick refunds.

The move followed months of talks involving telecom firms, banks, service providers, and regulators, after rising cases of users being charged without receiving value.

Under the rules, refunds must be made within 30 seconds if a customer is debited without service. Pending transactions may take up to 24 hours. Operators are also required to confirm every transaction by SMS.

ADC faction denies secret deals with big political names

Fresh reports linking the African Democratic Congress to top opposition figures have been firmly dismissed by a faction of the party. Nafiu Gombe, who claims leadership as national chairman, described the claims as false and misleading.

Speaking in Abuja, Gombe said his group has no agreement or alliance with former President Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, or Rabiu Kwankwaso. He insisted the faction he leads remains the party’s legitimate national leadership.

He added that the ADC is focused on building a strong, independent party guided by its constitution. Gombe warned that leadership and candidates for 2027 will emerge only through recognised internal processes.

APC steps in as Fubara impeachment threat raises Rivers tension

Moves are underway within the All Progressives Congress to calm rising political tension in Rivers State after lawmakers issued a seven-day impeachment notice to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu. Party leaders and senior figures are said to be quietly pushing for dialogue.

Sources say the Presidency has been briefed, with top politicians and federal officials reaching out to both Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to prevent unrest.

The crisis deepened after the Assembly accused the governor of failing to present the 2026 budget. Lawmakers loyal to Wike described the action as gross misconduct.

FAAN reveals new plan to raise safety and service standards

Moves are underway to strengthen airport operations nationwide as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria restates its commitment to an Improved Integrated Management System. The assurance was given by managing director Olubunmi Kuku in a policy statement released in Lagos.

She said the system would improve safety, service quality, and stakeholder confidence, while helping the agency identify and manage risks early. FAAN, she added, aims to create a healthy, safe, and environmentally friendly workplace across all airports.

Kuku noted that the policy supports staff training, pollution prevention, and continuous improvement. She stressed that the framework will guide daily operations and be reviewed regularly to meet changing business needs.

Buratai heads to Court over terrorism allegations, seeks ₦1bn damages

Legal action has been taken by former army chief Tukur Buratai over alleged defamatory comments linking him to terrorism and Boko Haram activities. The ₦1 billion suit was filed at a Kaduna State High Court against retired Major General Danjuma Ali Keffi.

The case centres on interviews and reports circulated online, which Buratai says falsely accused him of terror financing and shielding suspects while in office. He described the claims, shared widely on social and news platforms, as damaging and malicious.

Buratai insists he has never been probed or found guilty of any terrorism related offence. He argues that the statements painted him as a national security risk and gravely harmed his reputation at home and abroad.