Mercy Johnson Okojie Announces New Movie “A Mother’s Son” Starring Iconic Liz Benson

"A Mother's Son" by Mercy Johnson

The Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie brought out the talented and legendary actress Liz Benson from her acting hiatus to star in her new film titled “A Mother’s Son”.

Although there is no released information about the movie or its plot, Mercy Johnson Okojie posted a video on her Instagram, including some of the actors that will star in the upcoming film.

All eyes were on Liz Benson, who took a break from the acting scene in 1996 to focus on life, family and her new role as an ordained minister of God, spreading evangelism across all who needed it.

Directed by Mercy Johnson, “A Mother’s Son” will feature an A-list cast, namely Mike Godson, Evia Simon, George Inaibeh, Mercy Johnson, and more.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 15, 2024

The Hollywood Reporter Lists Funke Akindele, Jade Osiberu, and Mo Abudu Among 40 Most Powerful Women in International Film

The Hollywood Reporter, a reputable American digital and print magazine, published its recognition of the 40 most powerful women in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 14, 2024

Funke Akindele, Joseph Benjamin and Femi Adebayo Reveal New Project Titled “Finding Me”

Nollywood filmmakers and actors Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo, and Joseph Benjamin, dubbed the “producers of the three biggest Nollywood blockbusters”, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 10, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 8, 2024

Enioluwa Unveils First Trailer Of New Series “All Of Us”

Nigerian influencer, actor and media personality has released the first teaser of the upcoming series, ”All Of Us”. While the ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 7, 2024

Mascot Films Announce New Film ‘Night of 29th’ Coming Out This Year

Mascot Films, a film production company, announced that it would release its latest feature film, ‘Night of 29th’, this year. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 6, 2024

Genoveva Umeh Stars in Feature Film “Strawberry Chinny” Chosen for Essence Film Festival

Nollywood actors Genoveva and Chimezie Imo are lovers in the romantic film “Strawberry Chinny”, which will be screened at the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail