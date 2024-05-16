Mercy Johnson Okojie Announces New Movie “A Mother’s Son” Starring Iconic Liz Benson

The Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie brought out the talented and legendary actress Liz Benson from her acting hiatus to star in her new film titled “A Mother’s Son”.

Although there is no released information about the movie or its plot, Mercy Johnson Okojie posted a video on her Instagram, including some of the actors that will star in the upcoming film.

All eyes were on Liz Benson, who took a break from the acting scene in 1996 to focus on life, family and her new role as an ordained minister of God, spreading evangelism across all who needed it.

Directed by Mercy Johnson, “A Mother’s Son” will feature an A-list cast, namely Mike Godson, Evia Simon, George Inaibeh, Mercy Johnson, and more.