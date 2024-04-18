10 Things To Do In Lagos This Week

Lagos State can be many things, but one thing that we can assure you is that Lagos is not boring. With an unending list of things to do and hundreds of places to visit in the centre of excellence, we at YNaija suggest ten things you can do alone with your partner or friends in Lagos this week.

Sports Mania

Sports Mania is a new spot that just opened on Victoria Island. The venue is for all sports lovers who don’t mind chilling, playing games, and watching matches. Sports Mania is not only cosy but also offers a variety of games to play and booths to dine.

Wellness and Healthcare

The hustling and bustling that goes on in Lagos State can very well drive a person wild. If you are ever in need of a calm, quiet and soul-enriching spot to calm down and dump all the drama that you have experienced lately, the best place to visit is the DEW Centre at Ikoyi. DEW centre offers you the option of adding sip & paint, yoga, Pilates books to read, therapy, pottery and a lot more to your itinerary while there.

Art Exhibition

There are not many things that can bring one serenity as much as visiting an art exhibition can bring to you. You can see a solo exhibition by Ojooluwatide Ojo titled “We Have Become Different People” at Whitespace Gallery, Miliki, Victoria Island. The art exhibition is free and the debut solo art exhibition by the Nigerian artist. The exhibition ends on April 21, 2024.

Ice Cream Date

We can’t be the only ones feeling this heat in Lagos, which makes it the perfect time to go on an ice cream date with your friends or lover. Reinvigorate yourself with something sweet and chill as you make memories with those around you, eating ice cream.

Partying

Every weekend, we alert you on places to visit for the weekend. Every weekend, limited-time events are occurring in Lagos, and if you would instead participate in these events, you can check tomorrow and the list of parties to visit this weekend in Lagos.

Try out cuisines

Lagos is known for its many restaurants, almost at every nook and cranny of the city, but if you’re a foodie who’s interested in having a taste of intercontinental dishes without using your passport, the best bet is to go on a restaurant tour with friends.

Visit The Beach

While ice cream might cure your heatstroke, diving on a beach would erase every feeling of the sun against your skin. Visit any of the beaches in Lagos and soak up the good vibes of the waves.

Watch stage plays and movies

Lovers of art and cinephiles would find this exciting as you experience new movies in the cinemas and prepare to enjoy stage plays by actors and actresses with talents to stick to scripts and entertain you and your company.

Magic shows

Not many know this, but you can treat yourself to a beautiful night being amazed at the magic shows performed by trained magicians at the Live Lounge every Tuesday. Watch magical and hilarious performances by the guest acts who aim to please you, leaving you wanting more.

Wine Tasting

All wine lovers will find this an exciting thing to do in Lagos. Why not swish-swash the cups in your hands as you taste unique wine imported from worldwide?