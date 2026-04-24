Top 5 Restaurants to Visit in Lagos for a Solo Date

As solo dates continue to get more popular, if you’d like to enjoy a day out at a restaurant eating good food without feeling out of place for being there alone, we list out five restaurants in Lagos where you can eat in Lagos without feeling judged.

Have you tried any of these restaurants? Did you enjoy your solo dates there?

Maison Kayser



It is impossible to mention great restaurants to have your solo without including Maison Kayser, located on the island. Maison Kayser is one of the best restaurants for a comfortable meal while people-watching, without the pressure of socializing or feeling judged for eating alone. It has a perfect, serene atmosphere.

Mantra Lagos

Located on the island, Manta Lagos is a great restaurant to visit if you’d like a solo date that allows you to have an entire table to yourself. Mantra boasts a large, open sitting space where you can choose a table to order your meals and enjoy some me-time. It is a great place to go if you don’t want to feel judged, and it is one of the best restaurants in Lagos for a solo date.

Dulce Cafe

Dulce Cafe is a remote worker’s dream. If you want to take your remote work out of your home and enjoy a solo date while at it, Dulce Cafe is the perfect location for you. Located on the island, Dulce Cafe gives you a chance to get good food and a choice of sitting area, between the outdoor dining area and the indoor cafe, both of which are cozy and don’t leave you feeling watched or judged.

Alice Garden

If you enjoy Asian cuisine and want privacy while dining alone, Alice Garden is the right place for you. It comes with amazing, affordable meals and the option to have a private sitting area where you are not pressured by a crowd. Located on the mainland in Ikeja GRA, Alice Garden also offers a well-decorated section where you can enjoy learning about Asian entertainment. It is perfect for a restaurant in Lagos for a solo date.

Locale

Located on the island, Locale is a picturesque restaurant that offers you good meals, an outdoor sitting area, an indoor sitting area, and amazing customer service that leaves you feeling loved, with no air of judgement. If you want to enjoy a restaurant date on your own, Locale is the right place.