Top 5 Places To Get The Best Pizzas In Lagos

One thing Lagos is not lacking is restaurants, there is an abundance of restaurants but for pizza lovers, there are specific restaurants that serve up the best pizzas you will find in the city. In this article, we list 5 of the best places to get amazing pizza in Lagos.

La Taverna Lagos

La Taverna Lagos is one of the best pizza spots in Lagos. The restaurant offers a variety of pizza options and even has days set out for pizza lovers to get good pizza at affordable prices.

It is located at Balarabe Musa Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Forno Lagos

This Italian pizza inspired restaurant offers some of the best pizzas in Lagos, that matches the taste of the ones you would get in Italy. It also comes with a properly curated drinks menu, to match the pizza menu.

It is located at 9, Otunba Adedoyin Ogungbe Lekki Phase 1.

Dough Pizza Bar

This pizza bar was created for lovers of authentic pizza and it serves up the best pizzas you will find in the city.

Located at Musa Yar Adua Street, VI, a spot at this restaurant can only be gotten via reservation.

Farfallino Lagos

This restaurant serves up a menu filled with delicious Italian cuisine, but the best thing on their menu is their pizzas.

Farfallino restaurant serves some of the best pizzas you can find in the city of Lagos, and it is located at 25, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island.

Locale

Locale is known for serving wholesome meals, and some of the most delicious pizzas in Lagos.

The restaurant’s pizza menu boasts of being one of the best pizza spots in Lagos and it is located at 2, Saka Jojo street, Victoria Island.