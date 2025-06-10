Article

5 Best Lagos Fine Dining Restaurants

5 Best Lagos Fine Dining Restaurants

Lagos fine dining restaurants don’t just offer exquisite meals, they offer excellent services as well. With an aesthetically pleasing ambience and mouth-watering meals, you are sure to get your money’s worth. Are you new in Lagos or confused about which Lagos fine dining restaurant to visit? Check out some of these restaurants that we have selected for you.

  1. Rye Restaurant

This Lagos fine dining restaurant is located within the Nordic Hotel. The ambience of this restaurant is contemporary and stylish, it is such a pleasant sight.

They offer a variety of meals from local to international, such as pasta, mushroom soup, burgers, spaghetti bolognese, jollof rice, etc. This fine dining restaurant is a must-try. It is located at 258 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, and opens from Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 10:30 pm. 

  1. Izanagi Restaurant

If you need a go-to spot for Japanese cuisine, especially sushi. This fine dining restaurant, located at 19B Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, should be an option. It takes you across continents through the exquisite Japanese meals they serve. 

Its opening hours are 12 noon to 11 pm from Monday to Sunday. 

  1. Talindo Steak House

Located at 7b, Karimu Jotun, Victoria Island, this Lagos fine dining restaurant opens from 12 noon to 11:30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

The meals on the menu, such as “Spaghetti Rimini Prawn Pasta, mashed potatoes, Talindo Browine, Notorious Big Burger Classic”, are tantalizing and highly recommended if you want to try out something different from your daily meal routine.

  1. Rococo Restaurant

This restaurant provides exquisite meals, no different from the services they provide- a luxurious experience, live entertainment, and premium lounge services.

The variety of dishes served is numerous and includes European, Asian, American, Mediterranean, etc. This fine dining restaurant is not just great to satisfy hunger; it is perfect for entertainment through live entertainment performances. It is located at Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island. It is open every day from 2 pm to 12:30 am.

  1. Noir Lagos

This restaurant is open every day from 12 noon to 11 pm and offers a wide range of meals. Without a doubt, this restaurant is one of the best fine dining restaurants in Lagos.  It is located at 4A Akin Olugbade St, Victoria Island, Lagos 101241.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 6, 2025

10 Events Happening This Weekend in Lagos

If you need to unwind and unpack the chaotic and stressful week you just had, here are 10 events happening ...

YNaija June 4, 2025

5 Events Happening in Lagos This Week

This week is packed with a range of amazing events happening in Lagos, from raves to block parties, and even ...

YNaija June 4, 2025

5 Events Happening in Abuja This Week

Abuja is known for being a quiet city. However, this week, things are about to get lit as there is ...

YNaija June 3, 2025

10 Affordable Lagos Restaurants Under ₦20,000 That Are Worth a Try

There are several affordable restaurants in Lagos, on the Island, and on the mainland that you could try out with ...

YNaija May 30, 2025

10 Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

After a long week of experiencing the hustle and bustle of Lagos City, you deserve a break this weekend. So, ...

YNaija May 23, 2025

Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

The weekend is here again, and you’re probably at a crossroads on where to go to have fun and forget ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail