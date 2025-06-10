5 Best Lagos Fine Dining Restaurants

Lagos fine dining restaurants don’t just offer exquisite meals, they offer excellent services as well. With an aesthetically pleasing ambience and mouth-watering meals, you are sure to get your money’s worth. Are you new in Lagos or confused about which Lagos fine dining restaurant to visit? Check out some of these restaurants that we have selected for you.

Rye Restaurant

This Lagos fine dining restaurant is located within the Nordic Hotel. The ambience of this restaurant is contemporary and stylish, it is such a pleasant sight.

They offer a variety of meals from local to international, such as pasta, mushroom soup, burgers, spaghetti bolognese, jollof rice, etc. This fine dining restaurant is a must-try. It is located at 258 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, and opens from Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 10:30 pm.

Izanagi Restaurant

If you need a go-to spot for Japanese cuisine, especially sushi. This fine dining restaurant, located at 19B Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, should be an option. It takes you across continents through the exquisite Japanese meals they serve.

Its opening hours are 12 noon to 11 pm from Monday to Sunday.

Talindo Steak House

Located at 7b, Karimu Jotun, Victoria Island, this Lagos fine dining restaurant opens from 12 noon to 11:30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

The meals on the menu, such as “Spaghetti Rimini Prawn Pasta, mashed potatoes, Talindo Browine, Notorious Big Burger Classic”, are tantalizing and highly recommended if you want to try out something different from your daily meal routine.

Rococo Restaurant

This restaurant provides exquisite meals, no different from the services they provide- a luxurious experience, live entertainment, and premium lounge services.

The variety of dishes served is numerous and includes European, Asian, American, Mediterranean, etc. This fine dining restaurant is not just great to satisfy hunger; it is perfect for entertainment through live entertainment performances. It is located at Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island. It is open every day from 2 pm to 12:30 am.

Noir Lagos

This restaurant is open every day from 12 noon to 11 pm and offers a wide range of meals. Without a doubt, this restaurant is one of the best fine dining restaurants in Lagos. It is located at 4A Akin Olugbade St, Victoria Island, Lagos 101241.