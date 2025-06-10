Get To Know Tobeszn: A Gen Z Content Creator

If you have come across a young guy effortlessly yapping or ranting about something, anything, in a very chaotic manner that left you hooked and amused, then you have most definitely experienced Tobe on your screen.

Tobechukwu Ugeh, popularly known as ‘Tobeszn,’ is a 23-year-old Gen Z content creator born on 25 April 2002. He is a fashion enthusiast, social commentator, and actor currently exploring skit-making.

Tobe is from Delta State but grew up in Benin City, Edo State. His content creation journey started with posting just pictures and fashion content. Although he mentioned in an interview that he lacked the confidence to reveal his funny, witty self on camera, he dived into it anyway with numerous uncertainties after his final exams at university.

His first viral video was one of him preparing spaghetti from scratch. The chaos that accompanied the creation of his video was entertaining. It gained traction from blogs and left everyone who saw it amused.

He’s active on Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, as he has 293k and 470k on Instagram and TikTok, respectively.

Tobe’s revelation of his funny, witty self did not prevent him from showing his fans that he can slay whenever he wants to. His fashion sense is top-notch, and his steeze is impeccable. He has a unique way of styling suits to make them look out of the ordinary, and never misses when it comes to turning up in style.

His content is relatable and always chaotic in a funny way – this is what Gen Z loves the most about his videos.

Tobe also carries his Gen Z fans along whenever he explores new places, foods, etc., and rants about things happening in society and his life. You can find the videos containing this kind of content mostly on his Snapchat.

Recently, he started a skit series, “Good, Bad & Wahala” with Hauwa, another content creator, and according to him, this is his own way of exploring film production because he has always fancied it. He also featured in the youngsters movie “All of Us” produced by his friend, Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Tobe has collaborated with numerous brands and fellow content creators, using his niche of content creation to ensure his fans get a beautiful experience from what they watch.

The Gen Z creator is an inspiration to Gen Z because he is as real as it gets, and doesn’t feel the need to fit in to make an impression. It is inspiring because this is a problematic factor among Gen Zs today, and demanding such an audience by being original couldn’t be a better model.

In recent times, he has been invited to several universities to give TED talks to students and young Gen Zs on career, passion, lifestyle, etc.