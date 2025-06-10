Top 5 Stories Of The Day | June 12 Protest: Organisers Announce Nationwide Rally Locations

June 12 protest: organisers announce nationwide rally locations

NNPC warns against fraudsters impersonating officials

Abacha’s widow denies loot allegations

Wike credits G5 Governors for Nigeria’s stability

Peter Obi: i would have removed petrol subsidy and floated the Naira, but gradually

The ‘Take It Back Movement’ has released a list of venues across Nigeria where citizens will gather for the June 12 protest against economic hardship, insecurity, and shrinking civic space under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, confirmed in an interview that the protest will take place in at least 20 locations nationwide.

He said, “In Abuja, we will converge at Eagle Square by 8:00 a.m. In Lagos, we have four locations: Badagry, Maryland, Agbara, and Toll Gate, all starting by 7:00 a.m.”

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has raised alarm over individuals impersonating its officials to extort money from unsuspecting investors.

In a statement issued on Monday, NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye revealed that these fraudsters have been soliciting fees for arranging meetings with the company’s board members and executives, a practice he described as unauthorised and illegal.

The NNPC urged the public to beware of such scams and to verify any engagements claiming to be affiliated with the company.

The widow of late former military head of state, General Sani Abacha, has denied persistent allegations that her husband looted billions of dollars while in office.

She maintained that there is no credible evidence to back the claims.

General Abacha, who died on June 8, 1998, at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, has been widely accused of embezzling public funds. Over the years, several foreign governments have returned what is commonly referred to as the “Abacha loot” to Nigeria.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has credited the stability in Nigeria to the efforts of the G5 governors.

He made the remark on Monday during a meeting with Concerned Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his official residence in Abuja.

The G5 governors, all PDP members, had opposed the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate while another northerner, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, remained national chairman.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, says he would have removed petrol subsidy and floated the naira if elected president — but in a gradual and well-structured manner.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Monday, the former Anambra State governor described the subsidy regime as corrupt and unsustainable.

He criticised the current government for failing to clearly account for the savings from the subsidy removal, saying those funds should have been invested in critical infrastructure.