“Water Girl,” a Nigerian Supernatural Drama Rooted in Igbo Mythology

“Water Girl” is a new drama that explores supernatural themes and is based on Nigerian superstitions, particularly the eastern part of Nigeria.

The teaser for “Water Girl” opens with the main character, Nkechi, played by Stella Damasus, shown in a deep moment of prayer, searching for direction. At the same time, there are quick flashes of a young girl looking for a strange-looking doll, finding it, and picking it up. The way these scenes are cut together builds quiet tension and hints at something deeper connecting both characters.

“Water Girl” follows Nkechi’s journey through grief and motherhood. After several painful miscarriages, she finally has a daughter, Kamsi. But joy soon turns into something much darker when she discovers Kamsi is an Ọgbanje (a spirit child in Igbo tradition believed to die and return repeatedly), bringing heartbreak each time. What starts as a joyful story of hope slowly becomes a haunting tale of mystery and spiritual truth.

Directed by Nnamdi Kanaga, the film stars Damasus alongside Kenneth Okolie, veteran actress Florence Onuma, Moriyahfaith Jackson, and international cast members like Oliver Haeden, Nick Wilder, and Jenna Ciralli. It was produced in partnership with cinematographer and co-producer Jennings Barmore, a Montana native and alum of Montana State University’s Film Studies program.

The movie draws its plot from traditional Igbo beliefs, especially around the Ọgbanje and the mysterious “Iyiuwa” – a hidden item that ties the spirit child to the world. But it also addresses bigger themes, like how nature works in cycles.

“Water Girl” has already made its festival rounds, earning accolades at the Flathead Lake International Cinefest. It’s also set to screen at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, a major platform that supports African-American filmmakers and culturally rich stories like this one. The date for its release in cinemas across Nigeria, however, is yet to be announced.