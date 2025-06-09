Weekend Recap | Here are 5 Things That Happened Over the Weekend

“I don’t see myself as part of the secular music industry anymore” – Bella Shmurda

The weekend is great for having fun, unwinding, and getting quality rest from the week’s activities. Here are some things you may have missed while focusing on making the best of your weekend.

“I don’t see myself as part of the secular music industry anymore” – Bella Shmurda

Featuring in a recent episode of the “Afrobeats Intelligence” podcast hosted by Joey Akan, the Nigerian artist, Bella Shmurda, opened up about his music journey when he said he did not want to make secular music anymore.

He mentioned that he has become more inclined to make songs not because they are trending but to uplift people’s souls, making people self-conscious and aware of who they are. And to help people go through life with his music.

Kizz Daniel announces his decision to take a break from music

Nigerian artist, Kizz Daniel, announced through a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was taking a break from music so he could focus on his family. He stated that this decision resulted from his family accusing him of prioritizing music over them.

He quoted a tweet where he mentioned he had over 600 songs to release before he hangs up the boots. Thereby confirming that he won’t be recording any more songs for the time being, until further notice. His tweet suggested that he has several songs to release before deciding to quit making music.

Dare Art Alade loses car to a fiery accident on Third Mainland Bridge

The talented Nigerian artist lost his car, a Range Rover, to a fire incident on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

After the incident, his wife, Deola, made a post on Instagram stating that although it was a life-threatening experience, no life was lost and added that material things are of little importance in the face of life itself.

“Yesterday, around 4 pm, our car caught fire on the 3rd Mainland Bridge and burnt to the ground. It was a shocking and painful experience, but we’re incredibly grateful that the driver made it out safely. No lives were lost, and that’s what truly matters. Moments like this remind us how quickly things can change and how unimportant material things become in the face of life itself…”

Mike Ejeagha dies at the age of 95

The singer of the popular song “gwo gwo gwo ngwo”. Mike Ejagha died at the age of 95, following a prolonged illness. Before his passing, Ejeagha’s music experienced a resurgence in 2024, when comedian and content creator Brain Jotter used his track “gwo gwo gwo ngwo” in a viral dance video.

This made his track go viral on numerous social media platforms, and it gained recognition four decades after its release. The death of the renowned highlife artist is a great loss to the music industry.

Peter Okoye accuses his brothers of a smear campaign

Amidst the ongoing legal battle between Paul Ooye and his older brother, Jude Okoye, the Nigerian artist accused his brother of instigating a smear campaign against him after his brother’s publicist published a statement claiming that Paul lied in his statement to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This led to an outrage, and Paul declared that he had decided not to be the bigger person in this situation anymore.