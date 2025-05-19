Weekend Recap | Here’s What You Missed Over the Weekend

Article

The weekend was packed with so many activities to keep you on your toes and glued to your screen. You don’t need to feel bad if you missed it.  We have a recap right here for you.

  1. “My Mother is a Witch” movie premiere

The Nigerian movie which was released on the 16th of May premiered last weekend. It was a beautiful and emotional moment for Nigerian actresses, Efe Irele and Mercy Aigbe as they showed emotions of gratitude for the love shown and the success of the premiere. 

They confirmed that the movie is one that they put so much effort into, hence the outburst.

  1. Davido’s manager, Asa, gets married

Davido’s manager getting married during the weekend was a buzz. It was exciting news and gained a lot of traction on the internet. Not only did it gain traction on the internet, the event was filled with lots of dignitaries and stars from the entertainment industry.

Asa’s wedding was a buzz but the clips of Davido getting emotional during the ceremony is what really got everyone’s attention.

  1.  Omah Lay involved in a car accident 

Nigerian artist, Omah Lay, was involved in a ghastly motor accident during the weekend, following a collision with another car. He survived this accident, but unfortunately, his car didn’t. 

This news left his fans devastated despite the fact that it was announced that damage wasn’t suffered by him. 

  1. Dele Momodu celebrates his birthday in grand style

Media personality and journalist, Dele Momodu, celebrated his 65th birthday in grand style over the weekend. This birthday celebration was done with dignitaries such as  Governor Adeleke, Business mogul, Mr. Okoya, and his wife, Sade, and so many others.

He also used this medium to announce the opening of a landmark, the Dele Momodu Leadership Center in Ibadan.

  1. Jude Okoye faces fraud allegations

The elder brother of the musical twins, Paul and Peter Okoye, formally known as a duo, Psquare, has been accused of fraudulently acquiring the sun of ₦1.8 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.

This allegation led to his brother, Peter Okoye testifying as a witness in court, where he revealed that Jude had been untruthful concerning the running of the affairs of P-square.

