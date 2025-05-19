Article

Artist Spotlight: Serotonin, the Nigerian Artist Taking the Continent to Venus

Nigeria produces some of the world’s incredible talents; some are already at the peak of their career, while some are coming up and doing just well. Serotonin is starting to make waves and is now getting the recognition he deserves.

Nigerian artist popularly known as Serotonin has not disclosed his birth name or personal details such as his age and date of birth for public records. However, he is a sensational upcoming musician from Southern Nigeria who attended Niger Delta University.

He is known for the uniqueness of his voice and afrobeat-infused melodies. He started gaining traction when he made numerous covers of songs by other Nigerian artists such as Tems, Victony, etc. He also gained recognition from some of them, which went a long way for his career.

Serotonin produced his first single, “May 10th,” in October 2024. This song was a hit, accompanied by lots of support stemming mostly from his TikTok fans. Without taking too much time, he released “Faceless” alongside “Venus,” his contemporary, in November 2024. This song began to do numbers as it was used for a viral TikTok trend.

The trend did not stop at TikTok; it circulated through every social media app and was liked by everyone who came across its catchy hook. 

On April 3, 2025, he released a collaborative music video on YouTube titled “Faceless” with Kizz Daniel. This video makes his fan base appreciate his growth and career advancement. He went from singing covers to singing his songs and now collaborating with an industry machine.

Serotonin isn’t just another up-and-comer. He’s a passionate, sensational artist whose career is set to make him renowned across Nigeria and beyond.

