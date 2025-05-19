Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Saraki: Buhari Harassed Me for Opposing Excessive Borrowing

Saraki: Buhari harassed me for opposing excessive borrowing

Twelve Nigerian states have fewer than 200 trained Doctors – Report

Borno Governor reviews anti-insurgency measures amid renewed attacks

Tinubu urges Nigerians to use diversity for national progress

Envoy reveals China’s plan to build electric vehicle factories in Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari harassed and intimidated him for resisting what he described as Buhari’s unchecked borrowing during his time in office.

Speaking over the weekend, Saraki said that while he faced pressure from the Buhari administration, both the Nigerian elite and the general public remained silent, an indifference he believes has weakened the independence of those who succeeded him.

Reflecting on the current political climate, Saraki argued that subsequent Senate Presidents have become submissive to the executive arm, afraid of facing similar treatment. He described the current legislative leadership as a “rubber stamp,” a shift he attributes to the intimidation he and his team experienced.

A new report by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has revealed that 12 states in Nigeria currently have fewer than 200 qualified trained doctors.

The data, found in the ministry’s “State of Health of the Nation” report, highlights the deepening healthcare crisis in the country, largely driven by the ongoing exodus of medical professionals seeking better opportunities abroad.

Since 2021, Nigeria has witnessed a growing wave of health worker migration. In 2022 alone, over 3,000 doctors applied for letters of good standing from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, often a required document for practicing abroad, marking a peak in the trend. This has left many regions severely understaffed and struggling to meet basic healthcare needs.

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that the state is working with the Federal Government to review its counter-insurgency strategies following a recent surge in attacks.

In a statewide broadcast on Saturday, Zulum reassured residents of his administration’s dedication to improving local security, intelligence gathering, and support for frontline personnel.

He said, “In recent months, I have held extensive consultations with our federal partners and the leadership of various security agencies.” According to the governor, these efforts have led to stronger collaboration with the Federal Government.

He also noted that President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s Service Chiefs have pledged their full support to help Borno address its ongoing security challenges.

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to turn the country’s diversity into a tool for unity and development.

Speaking in Rome on Sunday while meeting with Catholic Bishops from Nigeria, Tinubu said, “If we use our diversity not for adversity but for prosperity, the country’s hope is stability and progress.”

The bishops were in Rome for the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV. Archbishop Lucius Ugorji thanked Tinubu for facilitating their visits to attend both the funeral of Pope Francis and the new pope’s inauguration.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, says plans are in motion to establish electric vehicle factories and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria.

During a visit to Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, Dunhai highlighted the need for deeper collaboration between both countries to tap into Nigeria’s solid minerals potential.

He described Nigeria as a resource-rich nation and a key partner in China’s foreign policy agenda.