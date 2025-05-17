Top 5 Stories Of The Day | UK’s New Immigration Policy Threatens Nigerian Youths’ Relocation Plans

UK’s new immigration policy threatens Nigerian youths’ relocation plans

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

UK’s new immigration policy threatens Nigerian youths’ relocation plans

Hopes of many Nigerian youths seeking to relocate to the United Kingdom for education or work are fading following the introduction of a controversial immigration reform policy by the British government.

Unveiled on Monday by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the 2025 Immigration White Paper titled “Restoring Control over the Immigration System” proposes cutting net migration by 100,000 annually.

The policy includes sweeping changes to work, study, family, and asylum routes, prompting concern and uncertainty among prospective migrants and those already residing in the UK.

Desmond Elliot’s bold AMVCA outfit sparks reactions, actor explains inspiration

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot stirred social media conversations with his eye-catching outfit at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Elliot wore a black two-piece outfit featuring a shirt and skirt boldly printed with an elephant design. While the fashion choice drew mixed reactions online, the actor says it carried a deeper message.

“I am more in politics now and it means the few times you have the opportunity, just come out different. Don’t make too much noise but let people see a lot of noise in what you are doing… Life is about taking chances and at 50, you have to take bold chances,” he said.

Simon Ekpa reportedly charged with terrorism-related offences in Finland

Finnish prosecutors have filed terrorism-related charges against a man suspected to be Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish national and separatist figure pushing for the creation of an independent Biafra state in Nigeria.

On Friday, Finland’s National Prosecution Authority announced it had charged a Finnish individual with public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent and participation in the activities of a terrorist group. The alleged offences reportedly took place in Lahti between 2021 and 2024.

Although the suspect’s name was not disclosed officially, Finnish broadcaster YLE identified the accused as Simon Ekpa, known for his online activism and leadership of the self-styled Biafra Republic Government in Exile.

FAAC shares ₦1.681 trillion April revenue among FG, States, and LGAs

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed a total of ₦1.681 trillion as revenue generated in April 2025 to the Federal Government, 36 states, and 774 local government councils across Nigeria.

This marks an increase of ₦103 billion from the ₦1.578 trillion shared in March 2025.

According to a communiqué released after the FAAC meeting held in Abuja, the revenue breakdown includes ₦962.88 billion from statutory revenue, ₦598.08 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), ₦38.86 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and ₦81.41 billion from exchange rate gains.

Naira records gain, closes week at ₦1,598.72/$

The naira closed the trading week on a positive note, appreciating slightly to ₦1,598.72 per U.S. dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Friday.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed a ₦0.60k gain from Thursday’s closing rate of ₦1,599.32, marking a 0.03% increase.

This modest appreciation follows earlier gains posted by the local currency on Tuesday and Wednesday, signaling continued efforts to stabilise the naira amidst economic reforms.