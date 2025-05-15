Top 5 Stories Of The Day | UTME 2025: Candidates Demand Cancellation Over Result Errors

UTME 2025: candidates demand cancellation over result errors

Tinubu approves National Forest Guard, 130,000 operatives to tackle insecurity

EFCC removes Elie Bitar from wanted list over CBEX fraud mix-up

Lagos State to introduce monthly, quarterly rent payment options

Joy Raimi to represent Nigeria at 72nd Miss World Pageant

Across

UTME 2025: candidates demand cancellation over result errors

Candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have called for a total cancellation of the results, citing widespread errors admitted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The candidates expressed their frustration in media interviews, blaming technical glitches, poor time management, and inadequate preparation for the mass failure. Over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200 out of 400.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, tearfully apologises during a press conference in Abuja, acknowledging the errors that affected candidates’ performances.

Tinubu approves National Forest Guard, 130,000 operatives to tackle insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has approved the creation of a national forest guard system and ordered the recruitment of over 130,000 armed operatives to protect Nigeria’s 1,129 forest reserves and combat the rising insecurity.

The approval came during Monday’s expanded Federal Executive Council meeting. States are expected to recruit 2,000 to 5,000 forest guards based on capacity.

The Office of the National Security Adviser and the Ministry of Environment will oversee recruitment and training. A projection of 3,500 recruits per state, including the FCT, brings the total to over 130,000 personnel.

EFCC removes Elie Bitar from wanted list over CBEX fraud mix-up

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has removed Elie Bitar, a foreign national, from its wanted list in connection with the CBEX trading platform fraud.

Bitar was declared wanted on April 30 over alleged involvement in the crypto bridge exchange (CBEX) scam. However, the EFCC has now deleted the notice after investigations revealed a mix-up.

A report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) clarified that Bitar’s company, CBEX Solutions Limited, was mistakenly linked to the fraudulent scheme due to the name similarity.

Earlier, the EFCC had declared eight Nigerians wanted for their alleged roles in the CBEX fraud, which left many investors unable to access their funds.

Lagos State to introduce monthly, quarterly rent payment options

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce monthly and quarterly rent payment options to ease the financial burden on residents, especially low-income earners.

Speaking at a press briefing to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the move is part of the state’s efforts to improve housing accessibility and affordability.

He noted the success of the state’s rent-to-own scheme, which allows beneficiaries to pay a 5% initial deposit and spread payments over ten years, as inspiration for the new initiative.

Akinderu-Fatai explained that many Lagos residents struggle with paying rent annually, and the new system will offer more flexible payment plans to reduce their financial pressure.

Joy Raimi to represent Nigeria at 72nd Miss World Pageant

Joy Mojisola Raimi from Osun State will represent Nigeria at the 72nd Miss World pageant, which begins on May 22 in India.

The international event will feature over 100 contestants from around the world, with activities taking place at venues like Shilpakala Vedika, Hotel Trident, and Telangana. The grand finale is scheduled for May 31 at the Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Centre (HITEX).

Several African nations, including Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, and Kenya, will compete for the crown. The pageant will also see the return of countries like Zambia, Albania, and North Macedonia.

Contestants will participate in competitions and charity projects as part of the journey to winning the prestigious Miss World title.