Nollywood Movies and Series Coming Out In May 2025

May has many thrilling, exciting movies to keep you glued to your screens. Featuring excellent casts and drama, comedy, action, thrillers, all packed for your pleasure. Here are some of the movies that you should watch out for in May:

Ori (The Rebirth) (May 1)

If you enjoy movies that blend mystery, culture, and emotional depth, check out “Ori: The Rebirth,” released on May 1st. This sequel follows a woman confronting intense dreams and her elusive past. As she explores these themes, she uncovers buried secrets and reconnects with her heritage.

Written, directed, and produced by Muyiwa Ademola, the film features a stellar cast, including Toyin Abraham, Sola Sobowale, and Odunlade Adekola. With a compelling story about identity and heritage, plus suspense that keeps viewers engaged, it’s a must-see in theatres this May.

Finished Man (May 8)

Produced by Joseph Onaolapo, popularly known as Jay On Air, this movie portrays a young man who is every woman’s ideal partner. The series was released on May 8th and is currently showing on YouTube.

With casts such as Kate Henshaw, Omowunmi Dada, and others, this series brings action to the screen in the most thrilling way possible.

After 30 (May 9)

Fans of Before 30, rejoice! The sequel dropped on May 9, following four Nigerian women in their 30s as they navigate work, self-discovery, and adulting challenges. The cast includes Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, and Anee Icha. It’s streaming on Prime Video and showcased at the NollywoodWeek film festival. If you enjoy heartfelt dramas about sisterhood and real-life experiences, add this to your watch list!

Silas Wan Japa (May 9)

“Silas Wan Japa” premiered on May 9 and is not your typical thriller. It follows a man striving to leave Nigeria for a better life, facing danger and tough choices. Directed by Okey Oku, the film blends suspense with social commentary, prompting viewers to consider the risks people take for a more hopeful future. Now showing in cinemas nationwide.

The Fire and The Moth (May 16)

Releasing on May 16, “The Fire and The Moth” is a gritty crime drama directed by Taiwo Egunjobi. It follows a smuggler on the run after stealing a priceless bronze head, hiding with two sisters as a corrupt cop, a ruthless arsonist, and a determined officer close in on him.

With a cast including Tayo Faniran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Ini Dima-Okojie, it’s a must-see. Premiering at NollywoodWeek 2025 before hitting Prime Video, this film is perfect for fans of suspenseful, tension-filled stories.

Raji and The Beast (May 16)

“Raji and the Beast” explores life’s unexpected twists when confronting the unknown. It follows Raji, a sand miner, and his friend Akpos as they discover a strange relic that leads them on a dangerous journey filled with tough choices and dire consequences.

Directed by Darasen Richards and featuring Akin Lewis, Femi Branch, Lateef Adedimeji, Omowunmi Dada, and Uzor Arukwe, this film blends mystery, moral dilemmas, and supernatural elements. Don’t miss it in cinemas nationwide!

My Mother is a Witch (May 23)

My Mother is a Witch is one of those stories that hits deep and keeps you guessing. It follows a young woman who returns home to Benin from London, only to be pulled right back into old wounds, especially the complications tied to her mother. What she thought she left behind was not so buried after all.

Starring Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson, and Mercy Aigbe, this one blends family drama with betrayal, supernatural twists, and cultural flavour. It’s haunting, emotional, and rooted in real Nigerian tradition.

Imported Wives (May 30)

“Imported Wives” hits cinemas on May 30, delivering a drama of payback. It follows Nigerian men abroad returning home to find “submissive” wives they believe will be easy to control, only to discover these women have their own plans.

Starring Joseph Benjamin, Omoni Oboli, Nancy Isime, and Patience Ozokwo, this film challenges outdated gender roles and promises to entertain with its quick twists.