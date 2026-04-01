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FG Declares Friday and Monday as Public Holidays for Easter
April 1, 2026

FG Declares Friday and Monday as Public Holidays for Easter

by YNaija
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The federal government has announced public holidays for Good Friday on April 3 and Easter Monday on April 6, 2026, to mark Easter.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo congratulated Christians in Nigeria and abroad, urging them to reflect on values such as love, forgiveness, and selflessness.

He also called for unity and peaceful coexistence, stressing that these values are vital for national progress. The government, he added, remains committed to policies that promote growth and shared prosperity.

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