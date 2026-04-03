6 Exciting Things to Do on Your Easter Holiday

Easter in Nigeria is more than just a long weekend. It’s a time to reconnect with family, rediscover your faith, and have some real fun. You can make your Easter holiday feel right for you, whether you like a quiet spiritual retreat, a wild rave, or just staying in and relaxing before work starts up again. These are some realistic and inclusive ideas you can try, especially if you live in or near Lagos.

For the Spiritually Minded and Family‑Focused

A lot of Christians go to church on Easter, and for good reason. There is a special mood at Good Friday and Easter Sunday services that can help you start the holiday with a sense of peace and thankfulness. You can have a simple meal with your family or close friends after church, either at home or at a relative’s house. It doesn’t have to be fancy. Jollof rice, grilled chicken, fried plantains, or a nice pot of stew with salad can all make for a fun and low-stress party.

If you can spare the time, joining a short prayer retreat or healing crusade over the Easter break can be a nice reset. Many churches and ministries organise these events in cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, and they give you a chance to unplug, reflect, and recharge spiritually without feeling too intense.

For Beach Lovers and Outdoor Enthusiasts

If you live in or around Lagos, one of the easiest ways to make your Easter feel like a holiday is to head to a beach. Places like Tarkwa Bay and Elegushi are popular, and a small group of friends can turn a simple trip into a full‑day adventure. You can swim, ride a jet ski, enjoy a boat ride, or set up a small fire by the water for evening warmth with some music.

Bringing along snacks, a portable speaker, and maybe a deck of cards or board games makes it feel like a mini vacation without leaving the state. It’s also a good way to catch up with friends who may have been busy with work or school during the week.

You can also go to places like the Lekki Conservation Centre if you love nature. The canopy walk, birdwatching, and guided nature trails are all great ways to get some fresh air and see a different side of Lagos. If you have more time and money, you can make your Easter holiday a real vacation by taking short trips to places like Idanre Hills in Ondo or Obudu Ranch in Cross River.

For Night Owls, Ravers, and Party Lovers

If you’re a Nigerian youth who lives for raves, parties, and nightlife, Easter can be one of the best times to enjoy them. Lagos clubs and event centres often host special Easter parties, themed nights, and open‑bar events over the long weekend. You can check out raves, rooftop parties, or beach‑front club nights that usually feature popular DJs and surprise performances.

You can also go to Easter BBQ parties, food festivals, and outdoor music events, where you can dance, drink, eat from food trucks, and listen to live bands. You can go to late-night hangouts at bars, rooftop lounges, or joint apartment parties if you want to be social without being too serious. You don’t have to stay out all night, but you can still feel the party energy.

For Introverts Who Need a Reset

If you’re more of an introvert, Easter can be the perfect time to rest and recharge before the grind of work or school starts again. You don’t have to “do” anything big to feel like you’ve had a proper break. Simply staying home, catching up on sleep, reading a book, or watching a few episodes of a series can be enough.

You can also create a soft, low‑stress routine for the days: brew a good cup of tea or coffee, journal a little, tidy your space, or cook a comforting meal just for yourself. Some people enjoy meditative or spiritual activities, such as quiet prayer, listening to worship music, or doing a short home-based reflection, instead of going out.

If you want to leave the house but still avoid crowds, you can visit a quiet spot such as a small park, a library, or a calm café. A quiet walk, a coffee‑shop study session, or a solo movie outing can feel refreshing and energising without being overwhelming.

Family‑Friendly and Kid‑Oriented Fun

You can make Easter special for younger siblings, cousins, or your own kids by doing simple things together. Some schools and community centers in Lagos have Easter camps or funfests with games, face painting, magic shows, and sports to keep the kids busy and happy.

At home, you can organise a game, bake some simple cakes or cookies together, or set up a movie night marathon with Hollywood or Nollywood films or family‑friendly cartoons. These small activities can feel festive without needing a big budget, and they help create nice memories without tiring anyone out.

Short Trips and City Exploration

If staying in Lagos feels too crowded or you simply need a change of scenery, you can plan a short trip to another state. Places like Ziba Beach or Isimi in Lagos State offer a different environment and a chance to take some nice photos for your social media.

Within Lagos itself, you can treat the holiday like a mini tour. You can explore by checking out art galleries and cultural spaces, or enjoy a night drive across bridges like the Lekki‑Epe Expressway to take in the lights and views.

Wrapping Up Your Easter Experience

The best thing about Easter in Nigeria is that it can be whatever you want it to be. You can be very spiritual one day, have a wild time at a rave the next, and then just relax at home the next. You can make your Easter feel like you by doing things you enjoy, like going to parties, seeking faith, or spending time in nature.

You won’t remember every little thing that happened during the break; you’ll remember how you felt. Your Easter break can be a gentle reset that helps you go back to work or school with a lighter heart if you balance rest, connection, and a little bit of fun.