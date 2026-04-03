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lagos weekend events
April 3, 2026

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (April 3rd-April 5th) 

by YNaija
National Assembly approves of emergency rule, Tinubu applauds their efforts Ibok-Ete Ibas assumes the role of sole administrator in Rivers State, demands civility Nigerian passport rises in global ranks, secures 91st position Atiku announces coalition of parties against 2027 general election Minister of Interior reveals that FG pardoned 4,000 prisoners, saving ₦1 billion on feeding Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn't miss. National Assembly approves of emergency rule, Tinubu applauds their efforts The National Assembly has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to impose emergency rule in Rivers State, leading to the dissolution of the state government and the appointment of a sole administrator for a six-month period. In response, President Tinubu expressed appreciation to the National Assembly for what he described as a “patriotic decision.” His comments were shared in a statement released by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga. “The situation in Rivers State had reached a critical point, posing a serious threat to essential oil and gas infrastructure security. This instability risked undermining the national economy and jeopardising the progress achieved through the reforms implemented since our administration began in May 2023,” Tinubu stated. Ibok-Ete Ibas assumes the role of sole administrator in Rivers State, demands civility Ibok-Ete Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers State, has warned that his administration will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace and stability of the state. Speaking in a state-wide address from Port Harcourt, the state capital, Ibas said there would be no place for disorder under his leadership. He explained that his main goal is to bring back law and order while creating the right conditions for democracy to return to the state. “Let me be clear, under my leadership, people’s rights and freedoms will be respected and protected. The rule of law will be strictly followed,” Ibas said. Nigerian passport rises in global ranks, secures 91st position Nigeria has climbed one spot to 91st place in the latest global passport ranking out of 199 countries. While this marks a small improvement in the country’s global standing, travel remains challenging for Nigerian citizens, as visa-free access is still limited to 45 countries, the same as last year. According to the Henley Passport Index for 2025, Nigeria shares the 91st position with Ethiopia and Myanmar, both of which are dealing with conflicts involving armed groups. Atiku announces coalition of parties against 2027 general election Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has announced forming a coalition to remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office in the 2027 elections. Speaking at a meeting of key opposition leaders in Abuja, Atiku made the declaration during a press conference attended by several opposition figures, including former APC members who have defected. When asked if this new coalition would serve as the main opposition against the APC in 2027, Atiku responded, “Yes, this marks the beginning of the opposition coalition ahead of 2027.” Minister of Interior reveals that FG pardoned 4,000 prisoners, saving ₦1 billion on feeding The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced that the Federal Government released over 4,000 inmates from correctional facilities as part of efforts to reduce overcrowding, saving ₦1 billion in feeding costs. Tunji-Ojo explained that many of those released had been jailed over minor fines, and the initiative ensured their swift freedom. “Last year, just over 4,000 inmates were released in one day. We conducted a detailed analysis and found that many inmates were there due to petty fines. This project allowed us to release over 4,082 inmates, saving the government ₦1 billion in feeding costs,” he stated.
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerian Passport Gains Visa-free Access to 45 Countries in Global Ranking, Rises to 92nd
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

This weekend in Lagos is a fun one, filled with Easter-themed events, from raves to club-themed parties and festivals; there is something for every party lover.

  1. Amapiano District 

Happening on the 3rd of April, this event is perfect for lovers of amapiano and club-themed events.

  1. Creative Shutdown 

Targeted at celebrating female creatives, this event features an open mic, raffle draws, rap cyphers, and more. It is happening on the 3rd of April.

  1. Easter Fiesta 

Targeted towards people looking to celebrate the Easter weekend, this event is happening on the 3rd of April.

  1. Octave IV 

Hosted by Live Lounge, this is the perfect place to be for lovers of Afrobeats, Afro house, and Amapiano. It is happening on the 4th of April.

  1. The Wedding 

Perfect for theatre and interactive play lovers, this is happening on the 4th of March and is the best way to spend your Easter holiday. 

  1. FNF Fest

Perfect for Easter weekend, this event is ideal for those with a competitive spirit and for people looking to make new friends. It is happening on the 4th of April. 

  1. Black Coffee Lagos 

Perfect for ravers and lovers of house music and electronic music, this event is the perfect way to close out the weekend. It is happening on the 5th of April.

  1. Afro Wonderland 

Happening on the 5th of April, this is the perfect event for people looking to add a festival to their Easter plans.

  1. The Secret Garden 

This Easter-themed experience, curated for children and adults, is happening on the 5th of March and is a great way to include your children in the Easter celebrations. 

  1. Jeans Carnival Lagos

This themed event is the best opportunity to experience a rave, a fashion show, and a games night all in one space, and it is happening on the 5th of April.

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