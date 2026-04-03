Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (April 3rd-April 5th) 

This weekend in Lagos is a fun one, filled with Easter-themed events, from raves to club-themed parties and festivals; there is something for every party lover.
- Amapiano District
Happening on the 3rd of April, this event is perfect for lovers of amapiano and club-themed events.
- Creative Shutdown
Targeted at celebrating female creatives, this event features an open mic, raffle draws, rap cyphers, and more. It is happening on the 3rd of April.
- Easter Fiesta
Targeted towards people looking to celebrate the Easter weekend, this event is happening on the 3rd of April.
- Octave IV
Hosted by Live Lounge, this is the perfect place to be for lovers of Afrobeats, Afro house, and Amapiano. It is happening on the 4th of April.
- The Wedding
Perfect for theatre and interactive play lovers, this is happening on the 4th of March and is the best way to spend your Easter holiday.
- FNF Fest
Perfect for Easter weekend, this event is ideal for those with a competitive spirit and for people looking to make new friends. It is happening on the 4th of April.
- Black Coffee Lagos
Perfect for ravers and lovers of house music and electronic music, this event is the perfect way to close out the weekend. It is happening on the 5th of April.
- Afro Wonderland
Happening on the 5th of April, this is the perfect event for people looking to add a festival to their Easter plans.
- The Secret Garden
This Easter-themed experience, curated for children and adults, is happening on the 5th of March and is a great way to include your children in the Easter celebrations.
- Jeans Carnival Lagos
This themed event is the best opportunity to experience a rave, a fashion show, and a games night all in one space, and it is happening on the 5th of April.