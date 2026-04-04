Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos Closes Some Island Roads for Fanti Carnival

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | CBN Instructs all Banks to Stop Charges on Cash Deposits till September

Lagos closes some Island roads for Fanti carnival

Seplat workers begin indefinite strike over pay dispute

Labour Minister Onyejeocha steps down as she dreams of a ‘new beginning’

Damilola Adegbite reveals why she has not remarried after divorce

Tems opens up on toxic love and finding strength in faith

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos closes some Island roads for Fanti carnival

Several roads on Lagos Island will be temporarily closed on April 6, 2026, as the state hosts the Fanti Carnival.

The Lagos State Government said the closures will support the carnival procession, with major routes around the area expected to be affected throughout the day.



The affected areas include King George V Road (junction by Mobil Filling Station), Onikan Roundabout, inbound to TBS, Flagstaff House, inbound to TBS, Outer Marina by State House, inbound to TBS, Campbell Street, by the Old Defence Building, and Catholic Mission Street, by St. Nicholas Church.

Residents and commuters are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes, as partial restrictions will begin from 7:00 a.m., likely causing traffic delays across surrounding areas.

Seplat workers begin indefinite strike over pay dispute

Staff at Seplat Energy have launched an indefinite strike after talks on a new agreement and welfare issues collapsed.

PENGASSAN said members halted most operations, including production reporting and exports, while keeping only essential safety services running across sites nationwide.

The action could affect oil output as pressure mounts to boost supply. The dispute centres on a 2026 bargaining deal, with negotiations yet to resume. A similar standoff in 2025 involving the union and Dangote refinery had earlier disrupted the sector before it was resolved.

Labour Minister Onyejeocha steps down as she dreams of a ‘new beginning’

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has resigned as Minister of Labour and Employment, bringing her short tenure to an unexpected end.

In a statement, she thanked Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, saying her decision was driven by a desire to move on to a new phase.

Appointed in August 2023, Onyejeocha played a role in advancing labour reforms, with a focus on job creation and workers’ welfare during her time in office.

Damilola Adegbite reveals why she has not remarried after divorce

Damilola Adegbite has explained that her decision not to remarry is centred on her child’s wellbeing rather than a lack of love.

In a video, she said being a single mother means choosing not just a partner, but a parent figure. She noted that while she has met “amazing men,” character and values must align with what she wants for her child.

Adegbite, who was previously married to Chris Attoh, added that building a home requires careful choices that prioritise a child’s growth and emotional safety.



Tems opens up on toxic love and finding strength in faith

Tems has spoken about a past relationship she described as obsessive and controlling, saying it changed her understanding of love.

In an interview with Angie Martinez, she explained that real love is not about ownership, adding that toxic partners often fail to recognise their behaviour.

The singer also reflected on her journey, admitting she struggled with self-doubt despite success. She said rejection shaped her growth and pushed her towards faith, helping her find purpose beyond music and inspiring her to become a light to others.