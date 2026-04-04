Weekly Highlights: Here’s What Happened Over The Week 

This week was an exciting one in the Nollywood and Afrobeat scene, from new albums and singles to the call for unity in the Nollywood scene.

Content creator and influencer Blessing CEO called out for defrauding fans

Sanwo-Olu donates millions to support autism after awareness ride

Omah Lay releases sophomore album

Veteran actor Taiwo Hassan criticizes Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham over public conflict

Mavo drops second single of the year

Content Creator and Influencer, Blessing CEO Called Out For Defrauding Fans

Influencer and content creator Blessing CEO has been in hot waters for the past few days, after she was called out by other celebrities for defrauding fans and other celebrities by faking her illness.

Blessing, who had shared on her Instagram account last month that she was battling stage 4 cancer, received support and help from fans, charity foundations and other celebrities who donated to help her get through the difficult period. However actress Nkechi Sunday took to Instagram to call her bluff, and accuse her of scamming people. Blessing has since denied the allegations, clarifying that she is indeed battling the illness and has not scammed anyone.

Sanwo-Olu Donates Millions To Support Autism After Awareness Ride

Sanwo Olu has donated to support autism after a young teen made a trip from Enugu to Lagos to raise awareness of it. The ride, tagged ‘Autism Awareness Ride,‘ aimed to amplify the voices of children living with autism across Nigeria and Africa, and ended on April 2, which is also World Autism Day.

In response to the thrilling feat, the Governor of Lagos congratulated the teen for his efforts, describing it as a strong display of courage and determination, while following up with an announcement of a N200 million donation to support autism-focused organisations, including Kanyeyachukwu’s foundation, to strengthen advocacy and improve support for individuals and caregivers.

Omah Lay Releases Sophomore Album

Omah Lay has released his highly anticipated sophomore album, four years after his debut. The album titled ‘Clarity of Mind’ features 12 tracks, with titles including ‘Artificial Happiness’, ‘Jah Jah Knows’, ‘Canada Breeze’, ‘Water Spirit’, ‘Don’t Love Me’, ‘Coping Mechanism’, and ‘Julia’, amongst others. It is a show of Omah Lay’s blend of Afro-fusion and vulnerable lyricism. ‘Clarity of Mind’ has no featured artists on it.

It has received positive reviews and support from fans who believe the artist’s growth is evident in the 12-track album.

Veteran Actor Taiwo Hassan Criticizes Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham Over Public Conflict

Following the public controversy regarding the relationship between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars have weighed in on the issue.

Taiwo Hassan, when asked for his thoughts on the issue, clarified that he did not agree with the issues between the two actresses and instead asked them to focus on their achievements rather than courting controversy.

He also alluded to the fact that both actresses have careers that have earned them recognition and respect.

Mavo Drops Second Single of The Year

Afrobeat singer Mavo has released his second single for the year, titled ‘Shy Lover.’ In the song, the musician explores a smooth blend of love, vulnerability, and quiet confidence, showcasing a softer, more introspective side of the artist.

Since his viral song “Escaladizzy,” the singer has continued to wow his audience with his exploration of diverse themes and genres.