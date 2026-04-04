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April 4, 2026

Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Easter Weekend 

by YNaija
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MSport 2026: New Features, Real Winners, and Why MSport Is Africa’s Biggest Sports Betting Platform.
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It’s Easter weekend, and what better way to relax than to listen to the top 5 podcasts of the week to catch up to speed on the Nigerian media, entertainment, and conversations surrounding the daily lives of Nigerians. 

  1. Spills and Thrills

On this episode of the podcast, Kanyin sits with Eniola Ajao, one of the biggest names in Nollywood, as they discuss her journey in the entertainment industry. 

  1. #With Chude

Chude sits with actress Juliana Olayode as they discuss her experience in the industry and her current relationship with Funke Akindele. 

  1. I Said What I Said

On this episode of the podcast, Jola and FK have a sit down with Teniola Aladase and discuss everything from Super Eagles, to Iran and the actress’s journey to fame. 

  1. So Nigerian 

Dami and Isaac sit with content creator, host and actor Steve Chuks as they discuss the unspoken insecurities men carry, and the struggle to show up everyday.

  1. Menisms
podcast of the week | Nigeria

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts talk about career growth, the struggle surrounding turning your creative passion into a job and the dark side of entrepreneurship.

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