Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Easter Weekend 

It’s Easter weekend, and what better way to relax than to listen to the top 5 podcasts of the week to catch up to speed on the Nigerian media, entertainment, and conversations surrounding the daily lives of Nigerians.
- Spills and Thrills
On this episode of the podcast, Kanyin sits with Eniola Ajao, one of the biggest names in Nollywood, as they discuss her journey in the entertainment industry.
- #With Chude
Chude sits with actress Juliana Olayode as they discuss her experience in the industry and her current relationship with Funke Akindele.
- I Said What I Said
On this episode of the podcast, Jola and FK have a sit down with Teniola Aladase and discuss everything from Super Eagles, to Iran and the actress’s journey to fame.
- So Nigerian
Dami and Isaac sit with content creator, host and actor Steve Chuks as they discuss the unspoken insecurities men carry, and the struggle to show up everyday.
- Menisms
On this episode of the podcast, the hosts talk about career growth, the struggle surrounding turning your creative passion into a job and the dark side of entrepreneurship.