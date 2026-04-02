Easter Then vs Easter Now: So Much Has Changed in The Past Two Decades

Easter is drawing close, and with the arrival of the religious holiday, the nostalgia for what Easter looked like in Nigeria in the early 2000s vs. what it looks like now has us reminiscing and wishing we could go back to our childhood days.

In this article, we explore what Easter looked like then, what it looks like now, and the reason behind the decline in holiday cheer.

What Easter Looked Like In the Early 2000s

Easter in the past used to have several high points, from community building to family bonding; there was cheer around the holiday that made it worthwhile.

Community Bonding

In the early 2000s, Easter, like other holidays and celebrations, was a show of community-bonding, and a way to spend time with family and friends. Easter looked like getting up early to cook fancy meals and inviting your friends to share the food with you.

For many people who grew up in homes where Easter was taken seriously, you could testify that it was a time when you got to see family you had not seen in years or since the last holiday. Parents planned to host parties to celebrate and bond with their friends.

Family Bonding

While Easter was, for many, a chance to bond with their community, for others it was a chance to take a short trip with their close family. It looked like a quick trip to the village or to your family home, where you got to eat good food and wear new clothes that were bought or sewn particularly for the family’s Easter celebration. Easter was a chance to renew the already familiar bond.

Holiday Cheer

Easter in the early 2000s used to reflect the importance of holiday cheer; parents would create a special environment for their kids where they got to eat all of the things they couldn’t eat outside of the Easter holiday. It signaled being able to stay late at church services to bond with your friends and it also came with having new clothes to show off as part of your Easter presents.

A major part of why Easter was so fun in the early 2000s was the effort parents put into ensuring the holidays looked different from the usual days for their children.

What Easter Looks Like Now

Easter celebration in this generation has become a lot quieter, with most people opting to use the day as an opportunity to just stay in and do nothing. The community-bonding that existed in the early 2000s, which saw people cooking elaborate meals and sharing with family, friends, and neighbors, is now non-existent for many.

The way to celebrate holidays has changed for this generation, as many more are opting to attend festivals, parties, or other Easter-themed activities instead of spending the day with their loved ones.

What Could Be Causing The Decline In Easter Cheer And How To Fix It

The state of the country in this decade is worlds apart from what it was in the early 2000s, and in one way or the other, it has impacted the celebration of holidays in the country.

Economical Decline

Easter, like many other holidays in Nigeria, has become more subdued, and one of the major reasons behind it is the financial state of the average person in the country. In the early 2000s, people could easily afford to travel, host elaborate parties, and purchase new outfits solely to celebrate Easter because the economy allowed it.

However, the economy now makes it difficult for people to plan without overthinking the budget, which can be traced back to the country’s consistent economic decline.

The Loss of Holiday Cheer

Another reason Easter lacks the cheer it once had when we were younger is the loss of holiday cheer. The current generation did not adopt the spirit of holiday cheer from their parents, and with many opting out of religion, religious holidays have become a chore to celebrate or a holiday to be ignored.

How To Bring Back The Energy of Easter in the early 2000s

A Mentality Shift

The first step to fixing the problems surrounding the celebration of Easter in Nigeria is encouraging a mentality change in young Nigerians. For the holiday cheer to prosper again, young Nigerians have to see these holidays as important.

Letting go of the Independent way of celebrating

One thing the older generation got right was seeing holidays as a form of community bonding, be it Salah, Christmas, Ramadan or Easter, it was a chance for them to be in the same space as their community. There was more intent on their part to enjoy spaces together, and this generation needs to adopt that spirit.

Economical Shift

Another major issue plaguing the celebration of this holiday is the economic decline, and for young Nigerians to be able to move forward with a mentality shift, there has to be a better economy. Financial prowess makes celebrating easier, and for the average Nigerian who has to save for months to afford things, celebrating Easter might be too much of a challenge.

What do we think?

Easter in the early 2000s was fun because parents and the older generation created the spirit of fun and cheer for the younger ones. To get back to that space, this generation of youth needs to be interested in creating holiday cheer for themselves and their families.