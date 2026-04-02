Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos Taskforce Unveils Anti-Crime Unit to Tackle Insecurity

Funke Akindele’s “Everybody Loves Jenifa” Makes History as Nollywood’s Biggest Opening Weekend of All Time with ₦206 million

Lagos Taskforce unveils anti-crime unit to tackle insecurity

Tinubu embarks on a multi-state tour for projects and Easter

INEC makes moves against ADC leaders as David Mark and Aregbesola are derecognised

Simi welcomes second child with Adekunle Gold

Elsie Okpocha denies paternity fraud claims and warns bloggers against misinformation

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos Taskforce unveils anti-crime unit to tackle insecurity

The Lagos State Taskforce has introduced a special patrol unit to combat crime and environmental violations across the state.

Chairman Adetayo Akerele said the team will act as a rapid response unit targeting offences such as drug dealing, street violence, illegal dumping, and “one chance” robbery.

He added that patrols and surveillance will be intensified in key areas. The agency also urged residents to provide useful information, assuring that the operation aims to improve safety and order.

Tinubu embarks on a multi-state tour for projects and Easter

Bola Ahmed Tinubu will begin a nine-day visit across several states, combining official duties, project launches, and Easter observance.

He will first visit Jos to sympathise with victims of recent attacks before heading to Lagos for Good Friday. He is also scheduled to travel to Ogun to inaugurate the Gateway International Cargo Airport and other projects.

The tour will continue in Lagos with more project commissions before ending in Bayelsa, where he will unveil additional developments, highlighting efforts in infrastructure and national unity.

INEC makes moves against ADC leaders as David Mark and Aregbesola are derecognised

Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has moved to strike out David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from its records as leaders of the African Democratic Congress.

The commission also said it would not recognise Nafiu Bala Gombe as party leader and has suspended all conventions by the rival faction until a court ruling is reached.

INEC said the decision follows ongoing legal disputes and a recent Appeal Court judgment, stressing it will remain neutral and guided by due process as the crisis continues.

Simi welcomes second child with Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Simi has announced the birth of her second child, sharing the news with fans on Instagram.

The award-winning artiste posted maternity photos to reveal the baby’s arrival on March 10, 2026, expressing gratitude and joy as she celebrated becoming a mother of two.

The images included artistic portraits and moments with her husband, Adekunle Gold, capturing their photoshoot with her pregnancy once again and marking a special milestone for her family.

Elsie Okpocha denies paternity fraud claims and warns bloggers against misinformation

Elsie Okpocha has dismissed reports that her marriage to Basketmouth ended over paternity issues, describing the claims as false.

A blog had alleged that a DNA test showed their first child was not his. Reacting on Instagram, Elsie warned bloggers to stop dragging her children into fabricated stories.

The couple separated in 2022 after 12 years of marriage and share three children. Basketmouth had said they would prioritise their children’s well-being despite the split.